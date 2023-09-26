Game 157: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will open their final Fenway Park series on Tuesday, hosting the Rays for the first game of a two-game set.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck has been consistently inconsistent for the Sox, especially in recent weeks — he impressed in throwing six shutout innings to beat the Yankees on Sept. 14, which came after a rocky start against Baltimore and before a frustratingly brief outing in Texas.

The Rays’ Zach Eflin, whose 15 wins are tied for the American League lead, has been the picture of consistency; the righthander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 24 of his 30 starts this season. He’ll make start No. 31 on Tuesday.