Game 157: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will open their final Fenway Park series on Tuesday, hosting the Rays for the first game of a two-game set.
Starting pitcher Tanner Houck has been consistently inconsistent for the Sox, especially in recent weeks — he impressed in throwing six shutout innings to beat the Yankees on Sept. 14, which came after a rocky start against Baltimore and before a frustratingly brief outing in Texas.
The Rays’ Zach Eflin, whose 15 wins are tied for the American League lead, has been the picture of consistency; the righthander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 24 of his 30 starts this season. He’ll make start No. 31 on Tuesday.
Lineups
RAYS (95-62): TBA
Pitching: RHP Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44 ERA)
RED SOX (76-80): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (5-9, 4.92 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Houck: Randy Arozarena 0-4, Christian Bethancourt 0-1, Yandy Díaz 2-5, Josh Lowe 1-1, Manuel Margot 1-3, Isaac Paredes 0-2, Harold Ramírez 1-4, Raimel Tapia 1-3, Taylor Walls 0-2
Red Sox vs. Eflin: Wilyer Abreu 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 5-8, Adam Duvall 7-20, Ceddanne Rafaela 2-3, Trevor Story 3-8, Justin Turner 4-14, Enmanuel Valdez 1-2, Alex Verdugo 3-9, Connor Wong 0-1, Masataka Yoshida 0-2
Stat of the day: Eflin has struggled in three career starts against the Sox, with a 6.43 ERA over 14 innings.
Notes: Houck allowed two runs in just four innings of work against the Rangers, snapping a streak of three straight starts of at least five innings. Houck is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA in two career starts against Tampa Bay ... The Sox have lost 10 of their last 13 games, and 19 of their last 26. Boston is a season-high four games under .500 ... The Rays are struggling with injuries after All-Star first baseman Yandy Diaz injured his hamstring over the weekend. Outfielder Randy Arozarena (right quad tightness) and setup man Robert Stephenson (neck soreness) missed Tampa Bay’s weekend series, and center fielder Jose Siri and second baseman Brandon Lowe are also on the injured list ... The Rays trail the Orioles by 2 ½ games in the AL East.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.