Report: Golden State Warriors close to agreement on bringing a WNBA team to San Francisco

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly close to bringing a WNBA franchise to the Bay Area, per The Athletic.

The agreement would have the new team play at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the same home as the Warriors. It also would practice at the Warriors’ previous practice facility in Oakland, which is still owned by the NBA team despite it relocating to San Francisco in 2019.

Per The Athletic, the deal has several details to be worked out. But after years of speculation about expansion — WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said as recently as August that the league was looking to grow — this move could plant a franchise in a major market with significant support from an NBA ownership group.