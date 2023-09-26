Canadian parliamentary leader quits after honoring Ukrainian who fought for Nazis

But over the following days, several Jewish groups expressed anger and outrage, saying that Hunka had been a member of a volunteer Nazi unit known as the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, which fought alongside Germany during World War II and declared allegiance to Adolf Hitler.

The speaker, Anthony Rota, introduced Yaroslav Hunka, a constituent from his electoral district, as “a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero” on Friday prompting two standing ovations from the lawmakers and other guest as well as a fist pump from Zelensky, who is Jewish.

OTTAWA, Ontario — The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons resigned Tuesday after again apologizing for introducing a 98-year-old Ukrainian who had served with a Nazi SS unit as a “hero” just after President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine addressed a joint session of Parliament.

Advertisement

After days of calls for him to step down, Rota announced his resignation on a day when he was scheduled to host an annual garden party at his official country residence.

“This House is above any of us,” he told fellow lawmakers. “I reiterate my profound regret.”

Rota first apologized on the weekend for both his invitation and introduction of Hunka, noting that he “subsequently became aware of more information.”

The calls for him to step down first came from Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the left-of-center New Democratic Party. They accelerated Tuesday during the lead-up to a lunchtime meeting that Rota had scheduled with the leaders of all parties in the House of Commons.

Before Rota’s announcement, the deputy prime minister, the foreign minister, the industry minister, and the leader of the government in the House of Commons all had told reporters that he should step down.

“What happened was completely unacceptable and a really, really damaging event,” the deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, said. “I hope and believe the speaker will reflect on how serious and damaging this was and will do the honorable thing.”

Advertisement

She repeatedly said that the episode is particularly harmful for Jews in Canada and around the world, adding “it is also a painful situation for the people of Ukraine.”

Over the weekend, Rota said that he did not tell the governments of Canada or Ukraine about his plan to invite Hunka.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered no support for Rota and what he called his “deeply embarrassing” decision, but he also did not explicitly call for Rota to quit the speaker’s position.

“It is a good thing that Speaker Rota apologized personally, and I am sure he is reflecting now on how to ensure the dignity of the House going forward,” Trudeau said.

While Rota is a member of Parliament from Trudeau’s Liberal Party, he is not a political power broker like his counterpart in the US House of Representatives. Speakers in the Canadian House of Commons act as nonpartisan referees in the chamber, independent of the government. The speaker, not the government, controls all activity and conduct in the chamber, as well as its employees.

That did not stop Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader whose party leads Trudeau’s Liberals in polls, from blaming Trudeau as well for the incident.

“Trudeau (and his Liberal Speaker) have brought shame on Canada,” Poilievre wrote in a social media post Tuesday. “The Liberal Speaker will have to resign. But that does not excuse Justin Trudeau’s failure to have his massive diplomatic and intelligence apparatus vet and prevent honoring a Nazi.”

Advertisement

Before Rota made his announcement, several members of opposition parties in Parliament called on Trudeau to apologize on behalf of Canada to Jews, Ukraine, and the world in general.

The 14th Waffen SS unit was made up of volunteers from the Galicia region, which stretched across parts of what is now southeastern Poland and western Ukraine. After the Soviet occupation of western Ukraine in 1939, the creation of the unit in 1943 attracted Ukrainians eager to fight for their independence, said Dominique Arel, the chair of Ukrainian studies at the University of Ottawa.

“Being trained by SS officers, you can imagine the kind of political indoctrination they got,” he said. Even if their aims were for independence, Arel said the unit “fought for and were trained by Nazis. There’s no question about it.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.