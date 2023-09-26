Ukraine acknowledges doubt after Russia shows video of naval commander ‘allegedly alive’

The clip, posted on Telegram, appears to show the fleet’s chief, Adm. Viktor Sokolov, taking part in a videoconference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top military officials. The video is edited to show Sokolov multiple times at the meeting, possibly to offer evidence he is alive. There is a Sept. 26 time stamp on the clip, which matches the date in the video’s metadata.

The authenticity and timing of the video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry could not immediately be verified, but Russian state news media said the meeting took place Tuesday.

Ukraine’s military said Tuesday that it was “clarifying” whether the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had died in a recent missile strike on Moscow’s naval headquarters in Crimea, acknowledging uncertainty after Russia released a video appearing to show him at a meeting of top defense officials.

Ukraine’s special operations forces claimed Monday to have killed Sokolov in the attack last week, along with 33 other Russian officers. After Russia released its video of the meeting, Ukraine’s special operations forces said in a statement that, since the “Russians were forced to publish a response with Sokolov allegedly alive,” it was “clarifying the information” over the admiral.

“According to available sources, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet is among the dead,” the statement said. “Many have not yet been identified due to the fragmentation of body parts.” It was not clear how Ukraine could determine the precise outcome of the strike, which took place in Russian-held territory.

Shortly before the video was released Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said that responding to Ukraine’s claims about the commander’s killing was “exclusively the prerogative” of the Ministry of Defense and that the Kremlin had “nothing to say here.”

In the video clip, Shoigu is seen discussing a drill that he said Russia’s Pacific Fleet completed Monday. An officer who appears to be Sokolov is seen on a video screen, seemingly from another location, but does not speak during the footage. He is seated in a large white chair.

Some social media users have suggested that the chair Sokolov was sitting on was a hospital bed, but a review of an image released by the Ministry of Defense in June shows that Sokolov has sat in a similar chair in the past.

On Monday, Ukraine said that last week’s strike, which heavily damaged the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, had killed 34 officers, including the fleet commander, and wounded 105 others. Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, told Voice of America on Saturday that the strike had badly wounded two senior Russian generals, Col. Gen. Alexander Romanchuk and Lt. Gen. Oleg Tsekov.

Russian officials have not commented on the status of the commanders, and have not reported any deaths as a result of the attack.

The death of Sokolov, if confirmed, would be one of the biggest blows to the Russian navy since Ukrainian forces sunk the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet last year.

According to the website of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sokolov, 61, has led the Black Sea Fleet since last September. From 2013 to 2020, he was the deputy commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet — which is among Russia’s four naval commands, including the Black Sea Fleet — and in that role, led a military campaign off the coast of Syria in 2017, according to Tass, a state media outlet.

On Tuesday, officials said Russia struck the Black Sea region of Odesa in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks, and injured two drivers in fiery explosions that led to the suspension of the ferry service between Romania and Ukraine.

Video shot from the Romanian side of the Danube River showed rapid bursts of Ukrainian antiaircraft fire streaking through the night sky followed by two orange fireballs exploding near the port area. Photos showed burned-out frames of trucks.

Romanian Border Police said ferries were anchored on the Romanian shores of the Danube in Isaccea due to the attacks on Ukraine. Traffic was being redirected through Galati, a Romanian town upstream on the Danube.

Ukraine’s air force said it downed 26 of 38 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Russian forces targeted the area of Izmail in the Odesa region, in what has become a sustained campaign to target Ukraine’s ability to export grain. Attacks on Monday killed two people in a grain warehouse in Odesa and badly damaged an abandoned high-rise hotel, officials said.

After Moscow pulled out of a UN-brokered grain deal this summer, the strikes on Izmail and cities located in the southern part of the Odesa region became routine. Attacks on the cities on the Danube have been especially damaging because the route has emerged as the most promising for continued Ukrainian exports.

At least nine civilians were killed in Ukraine and 15 people were injured over the past 24 hours, the presidential office said, as Russian strikes hit several cities near the front lines of the war where Ukraine is waging its slow-moving counteroffensive.

Although neither side has released casualty figures, the counteroffensive is believed to have taken a heavy toll on both sides, and it has been devastating to the towns and villages where fighting has raged.

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.