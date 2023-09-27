Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

MARGARET GLASPY “Echo the Diamond,” the latest album from this Brooklyn singer-songwriter, is less plush than her previous efforts but no less satisfying — her songwriting is still prickly and electrifying, and the stripped-down arrangements highlight that. Sept. 30, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

SOUL GLO These Philly punks’ abrasive, aggressive sound brings together hardcore, hip-hop, metal, and righteous anger. Oct. 2, 7:45 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

RAPHAEL SAADIQ REVISITS TONY! TONI! TONE! This Oakland trio was one of the leading acts of the New Jack Swing era, with plush ballads like “It Never Rains (In Southern California)” showcasing their softer side and uptempo cuts like the celebratory “Feels Good” remaining guaranteed party-starters decades after their release. Founding member Raphael Saadiq, who was in the group with his brother D’Wayne Wiggins and cousin Timothy Christian Riley, has gone on to amass one of neo-soul’s strongest catalogs as a solo artist and produce artists like Beyoncé and Esperanza Spalding. Oct. 5, 8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre. 617-482-0106, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country

BRISCOE This Austin, Texas, band is the product of two redheaded college buddies, Truett Heintzelman and Philip Lupton, who look like brothers but aren’t; the band’s engaging debut release, “West of It All,” shows a little bit of folk, a little bit of rock, a little bit of twang. Sept. 29, 7 p.m. $15. Red Room at Café 939, 939 Boylston St. 857-337-6206, www.berklee.edu/cafe939

ABLAYE CISSOKO AND CYRILLE BROTTO The kora and the accordion might not be the most obvious of musical pairings, but that is exactly what Cyrille Brotto and inveterate musical explorer and collaborator Ablaye Cissoko bring together in their fusion of West African music and French traditional folk music. Oct. 1, 2 p.m. $30. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

JOY OLADOKUN Oladokun’s folk eclecticism is reflected in the diverse circle of friends who lend their talents to her latest release, “Proof of Life,” which includes her collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Manchester Orchestra, Mt. Joy, Maxo Kream, and Noah Kahan among its offerings. Oct. 4, 8 p.m. $26. Roadrunner, 89 Guest St. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

SARA SERPA & ANDRÉ MATOS Spellbinding singer Serpa and mesmerizing guitarist Matos celebrate the release of their third recording as a duo, the compelling “Night Birds.” To evoke the album’s moods, the duo will be augmented by Don Manski’s piano and synthesizer. Sept. 30, 7 p.m. $20-$25. Regattabar, 1 Bennett St., Cambridge. www.regattabarjazz.com

WILLIE J. LAWS BAND ALBUM RELEASE PARTY The locally based guitarist and singer-songwriter hails from the Gulf Coast of Texas, and his funky blues is tinged with soul, country, rock ‘n’ roll, and more. He and his ace band, including keyboardist Bruce Mattson, bassist Lenny Bradford, and drummer Osi Brathwaite, host this bash in honor of their latest record, “Too Much Blues.” Oct. 1, 8 p.m. $20-$35. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. www.musicroomcapecod

MARTIN GOHARY This Music/TM Series, cofounded by pianist and composer Gohary, presents the debut of his new band — violinist Kat Jara, bassist Aidan O’Connell, and drummer John Dalton, plus special guests — playing pieces in the spirit of free-jazz titans Cecil Taylor and Ornette Coleman. Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

PALAVER STRINGS Acclaimed tenor Nicholas Phan teams up with Palaver Strings to explore American protest songs and music inspired by them. The program includes a world premiere from British composer Errollyn Wallen and music by genre-spanning composers Nico Muhly and Akenya Seymour, side by side with arrangements of some protest songs you probably know. Sept. 29, 8 p.m. Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music, Cambridge. www.palaverstrings.org

WINSOR MUSIC This local chamber group opens their season by celebrating music and dance, including Eric Nathan’s orchestrations of J.S. Bach’s keyboard music, Ligeti’s “Old Hungarian Ballroom Dances”, the florid medieval chant “Viderunt omnes,” and premieres by Lavell Blackwell and Yu-Hui Chang. Sept. 30, 7 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brookline. www.winsormusic.org

RENAISSANCE AT THE MUSEUM OF MODERN RENAISSANCE If you’ve walked toward Tufts University from Davis Square, you’ve seen that house at 115 College Ave.; the Museum of Modern Renaissance, bedecked in brightly decorated panels with a stony face marking its entrance. The converted Masonic hall is even more colorful on the inside, but it only opens to the public on select occasions — like this weekend, for a concert of Renaissance music for mostly wind instruments (recorders, pipe and tabor, dulcian) featuring performers Miyuki Tsurutani, John Tyson, and Ben Hoadley. Sept. 30, 7 p.m. Museum of Modern Renaissance, Somerville. www.facebook.com/mus.modren

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

ASSASSINS Courtney O’Connor’s first-rate production of the 1990 Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical about presidential assassins does not overtly gesture toward the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. But echoes from that dark day of grievance-fueled, democracy-threatening political violence are inescapable, adding another layer to the enduringly resonant “Assassins.” Through Oct. 15. Presented by Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.LyricStage.com

Advertisement

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC “Where are Jews safe?” one character asks, an anguished question that runs through Joshua Harmon’s superb multigenerational drama. Under the pitch-perfect direction of Loretta Greco, with stellar work by a large cast, “Prayer for the French Republic” explores antisemitism, Jewish identity, and the unhealed wounds of history through the prism of a Parisian family’s experiences in two time periods: during and just after World War II, and a half century later, when hate crimes and general hostility toward Jews are on the rise again. Through Oct. 8. The Huntington. At the Huntington Theatre, 264 Huntington Ave. 617-266-0800, Huntingtontheatre.org

DIASPORA! In the premiere of this play by Phaedra Michelle Scott, a writer named Sunny (Lorraine Victoria Kanyike) sets out to explore her lineage and finds herself transported through time, back to Boston in the 1950s, a time when civil rights giant Martin Luther King Jr. was pursuing a doctorate in theology at Boston University and preaching at Roxbury’s Twelfth Baptist Church. Directed by Pascale Florestal. Through Oct. 15. New Repertory Theatre, Black Box Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. 617-923-7060, newrep.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BOSTON BALLET The company opens its 60th season with “Fall Experience,” a program featuring three works of contemporary ballet, including company premieres of Akram Khan’s “Vertical Road” and Hans van Manen’s “Trois Gnossiennes,” plus the world premiere “Form and Gesture” by artist of the company My’Kal Stromile. Resident choreographer Jorma Elo’s “Bach Cello Suites” returns featuring cellist Sergey Antonov performing live onstage. Oct. 5-15. $25-$185. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

MOTION STATE DANCE FILM SERIES Now in its sixth season, the series is the only traveling short film festival in New England devoted to dance created especially for the camera. This go-round features contemporary dance films from Canada, Iran, and the United States, including works by Kate Weare, Jamie Carabetta, and Ali Kenner Brodsky. The series launch includes a free film screening and Q&A. Sept. 30, 1 p.m. Free. Providence Public Library, Providence. www.motionstatearts.org

CONTINUUM DANCE PROJECT The company’s contribution to the Momentum Greenway Dance Program is the new site-responsive “Becoming Water.” Created for the Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park, the work explores the element of water as it aims to illuminate authentic voices of the local Chinatown community. Sept. 30, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free. Rose Kennedy Greenway. www.rosekennedygreenway.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





“Freight Cars, Gloucester” by Edward Hopper, 1928. Oil on canvas. Addison Gallery of American Art

EDWARD HOPPER & CAPE ANN: ILLUMINATING AN AMERICAN LANDSCAPE The paintings of the famously urban Edward Hopper are so closely associated with New York City in the first half of the 20th century it can feel as though neither might have been able to exist without the other. But Hopper was always one to get away from it all, most notably to Cape Cod, where he spent half the summers of his life, right up to his death in 1967. A less explored chapter of his creative evolution is the time he spent in Gloucester amid the vibrant artistic community of Rocky Neck, a formative place and time where he first met his wife and chief promoter, the painter Josephine Nivison, and found the confidence that set his path to eventual broad renown. This show explores both in what is equal parts a tale of painterly evolution and a love story. Through Oct. 16. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. 978-283-0455, www.capeannmuseum.org.

MATTHEW WONG: THE REALM OF APPEARANCES Wong, a self-taught painter who lived between Hong Kong and Canada, achieved outsize renown for a career that spanned just six years, cut short with his suicide in 2019. In the aftermath, prices at auction for his work — typically dark, moody landscapes tinged with off-kilter, dreamlike qualities — have soared into the millions. The anomaly of his success, posthumous and otherwise, goes against the orthodoxy of artists whose formal training is a critical part of their pedigree; and his struggle with mental illness is often obscured by the dollar figures his work now commands. This exhibition, the first significant survey of his work in the US, looks to address both. Through Feb. 18. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

VÉXOA: WE KNOW (NÓS SABEMOS) Drawing on the work of 22 Indigenous artists from Brazil, this show at Tufts in Medford offers a dynamically contemporary, activist-driven take on Brazilian aesthetics at a time when Indigenous Brazilians are struggling for self-determination and visibility as the country’s rich, life-cradling natural environment is under threat as never before. Through Dec. 10. Tufts University Art Galleries, Aidekman Arts Center, 40 Talbot Ave., Medford. 617-627-3518, Artgalleries.tufts.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

ENTANGLEMENTS Queer ecology upends binary notions of the natural world. In this solo show, quiltmaker Aaron McIntosh explores “what are the human and plant relationships that may be entangled together but are now lost to history because of homophobia, racism, all of those things,” he says in an interview in the catalog. For his “Invasive Queer Kudzu” installation, McIntosh invited people in community centers and at Pride gatherings to quilt kudzu leaves and write notes on them, creating a verdant archive of queer histories. Through Oct. 21. Gallery 360, Ell Hall, Northeastern University, 346 Huntington Ave. https://camd.northeastern.edu/event/entanglements/

CATE McQUAID

Aaron McIntosh, "Exuberant Botanica #7: Poaceae hirsutus," 2023. Vintage fabrics, cotton muslin, embroidery floss, thread. Mel Taing/Courtesy of the artist





EVENTS

Comedy

LAUGH BOSTON’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years since Laugh Boston opened its Seaport location and quickly became a staple for both local and touring comedians. The club celebrates on Friday with Mike Donovan, Jimmy Dunn, Corey Rodrigues, Will Noonan, Janet McNamara, Dan Crohn, and Andrew Della Volpe. Sept. 29, 7 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

ESTHER POVITSKY: DREAM WITHOUT A DREAM TOUR “I look like a good baby sitter,” says Povitsky in her 2020 special, “Hot for My Name.” “Because I look nice, but not quite hot enough to ruin a marriage.” Sept. 30, 9:45 p.m. $29.50-$39.50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. www.thewilbur.com

PATTON OSWALT: EFFERVESCENT Writer, actor, part of the MCU, and a fine comic mind, Oswalt usually plays theater-level venues, but he has been touring small clubs this fall. Tickets to the early show are sold out. Sept. 30, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $50-$75. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8057, www.citywinery.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

AMERICAN GIRL LIVE! See the American Girl dolls turn into pop stars in a concert at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. American Girls such as Nicki, Julie, Melody, Courtney, and Claudie will be played by a live cast of actors. The play will include live music and dancing. Sept. 29, 7 p.m. Emerson Colonial Theater. 106 Boylston St., Boston emersoncolonialtheatre.com

SIXTH ANNUAL ROBOT BLOCK PARTY If you’re robo-obsessed, join MassRobotics for a day of robots, AI, and technology. Throughout the morning, there will be a robot parade, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and the robot block party with demonstrations and interactive games. Sept. 30, 10:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 88 Seaport Blvd, Boston massrobotics.org

ANNUAL HARVEST FESTIVAL Celebrate the start of fall at the Lexington Farmers’ Market. There will be live music by bluegrass band The Wicked Pickers, children’s activities led by farm educators, a vegetable tasting table, drinks and small bites, food vendors, an open house at Silk Fields Farm, and more. Arlington Brewing Company will also be present for 21+ participants. Oct. 1, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for member households and $15 for non-member households. Lexington Community Farm, 52 Lowell St., Lexington lexfarm.org

ELENA GIARDINA



