While Hollywood writers get back to work, filming in Massachusetts remains on hold until actors make a deal

The work stoppage that began May 2, effectively shutting down scripted TV series and talk shows and delaying the production and release of movies, ended in the wee hours Wednesday after the Writers Guild of America agreed to a three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing media companies like Netflix, Amazon, Paramount Global, and Warner Bros.

The end of the Hollywood writers strike is being met with a mix of relief and elation by television and film writers who say the summer-long standoff was worth it. But until the ongoing actors strike is resolved, movie and TV projects that were to be filmed in Massachusetts remain on pause.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Mike Scollins, a Marshfield native who’s a writer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “We’re all still digesting it, but clearly it’s a win. It’s important to remember that this is all stuff the studios said was a non-starter, impossible — until, suddenly, it wasn’t.”

Indeed, the agreement, which still has to be ratified by the WGA’s 11,500 members, satisfies, at least partially, many of the union’s original demands, including restrictions on the studios’ use of artificial intelligence, establishing minimum staffing levels for writers’ rooms, and increased residual compensation for successful streaming shows and movies.

While writers are free now to resume working — Scollins will be back in the office Monday when “Late Night with Seth Meyers” returns — most TV and film production will remain paused because Hollywood actors are still on strike.

Locally, the combined effect of the writers and actors strikes has been tough on tradespeople and others who depend in part on the growing number of TV and film projects that shoot in Massachusetts, enticed by the state’s generous tax-incentive program.

“We’re getting by on commercials for now,” said Lisa Lobel, co-owner of Boston Casting, which has cast principal roles and background extras in such films as the Oscar-winning “CODA,” “Knives Out,” “Sound of Metal,” and “Stronger.”

Gary Crossen, general manager of New England Studios in Devens, said his facility has been largely dormant since the writers strike began last spring. The massive complex, on a former military base in Central Massachusetts, includes four 18,000-square-foot soundstages. (Showtime’s “SMILF” and the films “Little Women” and “Daddy’s Home 2” were shot there.)

“But the collateral damage of these strikes is what’s really concerning,” said Crossen. “There are tons of Massachusetts-based employees, both union and non-union, who are either unemployed or barely employed right now.”

Crossen said he doesn’t expect that will change much until the actors strike that began July 14 is resolved, and that could be a while. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing about 160,000 actors and other performers, doesn’t currently have any bargaining sessions scheduled with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

On hold, as a result, are “The Perfect Couple,” a Netflix series starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning, which had begun filming on Cape Cod before the writers strike, and director Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice 2,” starring Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, and Winona Ryder, which was shot mostly in Vermont but is slated to film for at least a few days in Massachusetts.

For their part, writers said the strike was necessary because the studios and streaming companies upended a business model that had rewarded both sides for decades, and imperiled writing as a viable career in Hollywood. Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, a Needham native whose credits include “High Fidelity,” “Con Air,” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” said the prospect of unrestrained use of AI to generate scripts posed an “existential threat” to writers.

“While the business model may have changed, what hasn’t changed, and never will, is the need to protect the storytellers — because it all starts with us,” said Rosenberg, whose next project is a biopic of cult leader Jim Jones, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leila Cohan, who grew up in Roslindale and graduated from Smith College, has had a lot of success as a writer in Hollywood — she earned an Emmy nomination for her work on the first season of “Bridgerton” and is one of the writers of “The Perfect Couple” — but she never doubted the need to strike.

Cohan said her primary concern was getting an increase in the amount of money writers make from the streaming of TV shows and movies.

“As more and more jobs move to streaming, we’re simply not being compensated as we should be for streaming residuals,” she said.

Cohan acknowledged that being out of work has been “extremely stressful” and “very trying financially,” prompting her to do a little of everything to make ends meet. She taught TV writing workshops and classes, took advantage of the WGA’s strike fund, and opened an Etsy site featuring Bravo TV-themed decor, printables, and apparel.

“I’m ready to work,” said Cohan. “I’m thrilled to work. I miss being in a writers’ room.”

