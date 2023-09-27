A new (old) sign for the ‘Old’ Hancock Tower

The BPDA approved the tower sign with some conditions last month, although the timing of when the sign will go up at 200 Berkeley, also known as the “Old Hancock Tower,” is unclear. The sign would go up on the stepped pyramid roof just below the building’s famous weather beacon, on the side that faces the Charles River. The signature, itself 20 feet high and 60 feet wide, graced the Fenway scoreboard from 2001 through the end of last year’s baseball season.

Now, after a recent approval by the Boston Planning & Development Agency, that sign is destined for its most logical new perch: John Hancock’s 26-story headquarters building at 200 Berkeley St. in the Back Bay.

Last year, Marianne Harrison, the then-chief executive of insurer John Hancock, promised employees that the company would find an “exciting new home” for the company’s giant signature sign that had loomed atop the Fenway Park scoreboard for two-plus decades.

A rendering of the John Hancock sign installed atop its headquarters tower in the Back Bay from its former location in Fenway Park. John Hancock

The sign came down from Fenway after John Hancock — a division of Toronto-based insurer Manulife Financial — opted not to renew its sponsorship contract with the Red Sox. It is currently being stored in a warehouse outside of city.

Among the provisos in the BPDA approval for the sign: a condition that John Hancock maintain its US headquarters in the connected buildings at 197 Clarendon and 200 Berkeley streets.

A John Hancock spokesperson said the signature sign relocation is meant to honor the company’s foundation in Boston and to “reinforce our commitment to our home city for generations to come.”

There will be no impact on the legendary beacon — which is constant blue on a clear day, red with rain coming, and flashing red for snow (or for a cancelled Red Sox game, during the baseball season).

The 200 Berkeley St. building served as John Hancock’s headquarters from the 1940s through the mid-1970s. That’s when the corporate office relocated to the then-new 60-story glass tower at 200 Clarendon St., still widely known as the “John Hancock Tower.” That association continued long after John Hancock moved its headquarters yet again to the Seaport in 2005, following the Manulife acquisition the previous year. In 2018, John Hancock announced it would leave the Seaport headquarters and consolidate its Boston operations at 200 Berkeley (aka the Berkeley Building) and 197 Clarendon (aka the Brown Building).

A rainbow over the John Hancock sign at Fenway Park on Oct. 22, 2013. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.