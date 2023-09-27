Mass. companies see chance to capitalize on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce mania

Ocean Spray on Tuesday posted a photo of Swift sipping what appeared to be some sort of cranberry beverage at Arrowhead Stadium. Could Swift be an Ocean Spray fan? Maybe? The Lakeville-headquartered company sure hopes so.

Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour, which packed stadiums this summer, boosted the economies of cities around the country, according to the Federal Reserve. Now it looks as if two Massachusetts-based brands — Ocean Spray and New Balance — could grab a little of that magic after Swift’s NFL cameo.

Taylor Swift’s appearance Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs game, where she cheered on tight end Travis Kelce, has captured the imagination of music fans (and some sports diehards), as well as businesses looking to capitalize on the moment.

“Loving him was r̶e̶d̶ cranberry #seeminglyranch #seeminglycranberry,” the company posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, quoting Swift song lyrics.

Swift was also seen wearing a pair of New Balance sneakers at the game — which fashionable fans made much of online.

A photo of the singer sporting a fresh white (and red!) pair of New Balance 550s popped up all over social media, including on the @taylorswiftstyled Instagram feed. By Wednesday morning, the $109 shoe was trending on the New Balance website.

New Balance is, of course, headquartered in Boston, and debuted its original 550 sneaker back in 1989.

“After its initial run, the 550 was filed away in the archives, before being reintroduced in limited-edition releases in late 2020, and returned to the full-time lineup in 2021, quickly becoming a global fashion favorite,” the company’s website states. “The 550′s low top, streamlined silhouette offers a clean take on the heavy-duty designs of the late ‘80s, while the dependable leather, synthetic, and mesh upper construction is a classic look in any era.”

Any era, indeed.

Swift’s choice of footwear was mentioned on plenty of other social accounts as well.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.