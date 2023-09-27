Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Sept. 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Storm birds at First Encounter in Eastham driven in by tropical storm Lee included 145 red-necked phalaropes, 5 pomarine jaegers, 26 parasitic jaegers, 2 long-tailed jaegers, a Sabine’s gull, 8 Wilson’s storm-petrels, and 18 Leach’s storm-petrels.

Birds at Race Point and Herring Cove in Provincetown included a red-necked grebe, 1,200 semipalmated sandpipers, 81 white-rumped sandpipers, 3 pectoral sandpipers, 5 American golden-plovers, a Sabine’s gull, a little gull, a black tern, 30 roseate terns, a long-tailed jaeger, 44 parasitic jaegers, 12 Cory’s shearwaters, 40 great shearwaters, 14 sooty shearwaters, 49 Manx shearwaters, and 500 Northern gannets.