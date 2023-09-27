Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Sept. 19) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Storm birds at First Encounter in Eastham driven in by tropical storm Lee included 145 red-necked phalaropes, 5 pomarine jaegers, 26 parasitic jaegers, 2 long-tailed jaegers, a Sabine’s gull, 8 Wilson’s storm-petrels, and 18 Leach’s storm-petrels.
Birds at Race Point and Herring Cove in Provincetown included a red-necked grebe, 1,200 semipalmated sandpipers, 81 white-rumped sandpipers, 3 pectoral sandpipers, 5 American golden-plovers, a Sabine’s gull, a little gull, a black tern, 30 roseate terns, a long-tailed jaeger, 44 parasitic jaegers, 12 Cory’s shearwaters, 40 great shearwaters, 14 sooty shearwaters, 49 Manx shearwaters, and 500 Northern gannets.
Advertisement
Birds in remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included 3 blue-winged teal, 6 Northern shoveler, an American wigeon, 16 Northern pintail, 24 green-winged teal, 31 ring-necked ducks, a lesser scaup, 14 ruddy ducks, 4 pied-billed grebes, a common gallinule, 6 American coots, and a stilt sandpiper.
Other sightings around the Cape included Western sandpipers in Sandwich and Chatham, 2 red-necked grebes in Rock Harbor in Orleans, 2 Connecticut warblers banded at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary plus another at Wing Island in Brewster, a common murre in Wellfleet Harbor, a yellow-bellied flycatcher in Truro, and a painted bunting at Provincetown Airport.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send email to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.