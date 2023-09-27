Village Restaurant in Essex closes its doors after almost 70 years

In a Facebook post Sept. 22 , the Cape Ann restaurant announced it would be closing permanently on Wednesday, unless they ran out of food before then — which they did.

Village Restaurant, a beloved eatery in Essex, closed its doors for the last time Tuesday after thousands of hungry patrons streamed in during its final week.

The Village Restaurant in Essex served fried clams, haddock, onion rings, and other favorites for decades before closing its doors Tuesday.

“We have been so honored by the overwhelming support, stories, and kind words everyone has been sharing with us over these past couple weeks,” the post said. “This is, indeed, the end of an era BUT the memories we have all made here are forever.”

After more than 2,000 people mobbed the Village over the weekend, they restocked a few of their most popular staples (haddock, clams, and onions for onion rings) for the final three days, but still, they were completely sold out by Tuesday, a Facebook post said.

In 1956, two married couples with $16,500 in savings and no management experience purchased a 15-seat burger joint called “Wimps,” along with two houses and a commercial building in Essex, according to the restaurant’s website.

There, the Carters and Riccis opened the Village Restaurant, a place for community and good food, the website said. It quickly grew into a local favorite, with lines out the door.

Over the years, the original owners expanded many times and added an array of menu options. More family members joined the team, with Ricci’s sons eventually taking over, the website said.

Decades “have since passed, man has landed on the moon, telephones operate without wires, and the Village, having expanded to over 200 seats, is now recognized as one of the nation’s finest seafood restaurants serving traditional New England cuisine with a contemporary flair,” the website said.

The restaurant stayed in the family until 2019 when the Ricci brothers sold it to the Audette family.

The Audette family kept it open through the pandemic — and the staff shortages that have followed. Now, they said on their website, “it’s time to rest.”

“We worked tirelessly, morning, noon, and night, to keep the Village running and it’s time for us to rest,” the family wrote.

The post announcing the closure was flooded with almost 200 comments, with customers expressing their love and gratitude for the restaurant.

“One of our families favorite restaurants! Lots of great memories made there! Wishing your family and staff the best and thank you for all your hard work to put the best on our plates! Will miss you!” one person wrote.

Another fan wrote: “Our official last meal there was last night. Delicious as always. I sure hope the new restaurant will keep your chefs and the wonderful staff and the baked stuffed shrimp. And the squash. Gonna miss you!”

“The end of a beautiful era. We’ve been going for over 50 years.... Good luck on the next venture!” another commenter said.

The restaurant has been sold, according to the Facebook post, but did not specify to whom.

The Village Restaurant responded to a comment saying they couldn’t provide details, but that the space will remain a restaurant.













Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.