15-year-old Dorchester girl shot in head shows “some positive signs,” father says

“We have little baby steps, some positive signs,” John Howard said of his daughter during an interview Wednesday. “But we have a long road ahead.”

Juliana Howard, who was also struck several times in the legs, remains hospitalized, while her 11-year-old brother, Johan, is recovering at home from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to their father.

The father of two children who were injured during a shooting at a Dorchester barbecue last week said his 15-year-old daughter continues “fighting for her life” after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, but has shown some improvement.

The children were among five people, including three adults, who were wounded when gunfire erupted at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 during a small gathering on the a patio around 8:30 p.m., in the Franklin Field public housing complex. according to police. The others suffered injuries that were not life threatening, according to police. Officers recovered 15 spent shell casings at the scene near 50 Ames St., police said.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made related to the shooting, according to police.

Advertisement

Howard, who does not live at the complex and was not present at the time of the shooting, described his daughter as a kind girl who does well in school and is a sophomore at the Community Academy of Science and Health in Dorchester. He said she’s on the autism spectrum and has “had challenges that she fought through and was overcoming.”

“Talk about innocent victims — no one is more innocent than her,” he said. “Anybody who knew her just loves her.”

Howard provided a photograph of his daughter, smiling broadly as she stood beside Mayor Michelle Wu during an event at City Hall celebrating Boston students with high MCAS scores.

After the shooting, Wu was at the crime scene, along with Police Commissioner Michael Cox, and decried the violence.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said the department has a “regular presence” at Franklin Field and has “increased and directed patrol there” since the shooting.

Howard said his son, Johan, is recovering at home, using a wheelchair and crutches.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot. He’s a good boy, he’s staying strong,” said Howard, who paused for a moment and added, “he has some healing to do.”

A friend of the family created a GoFundMe page to help the children, who live in the Franklin Field complex with their mother, Joanna Algarin.

The page had raised more than $18,900 as of Wednesday afternoon to help the family pay for medical expenses.

Howard, a UFC fighter who had a bout at the TD Garden in 2015, said he wants to see more of a police presence in the Franklin Field area, and is frustrated that nobody has been arrested for the shooting.

“This guy is still out there,” Howard said. “That’s really disconcerting. “Someone out there knows who I am, knows who my kids are, and I don’t know who they are.”

The shooting on Sunday was the second shooting in Boston involving multiple victims since Aug. 26, when eight people were shot and wounded during the J’Ouvert celebration in Dorchester.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.