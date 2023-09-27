In 2026, tall ships to return to Boston Harbor for nation’s 250th birthday

The six day event will kick-off with a Parade of Sail on July 11, 2026, when vessels representing more than 25 countries will sail into Boston Harbor, Sail Boston said in a statement.

Sail Boston , a non-profit that hosts tall ships from around the world along the Massachusetts coast, announced the return of the ships at a press conference on Wednesday outside the Boston Harbor Hotel.

In celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026, a fleet of tall ships will dock in locations across Boston Harbor to welcome the public aboard for the fifth time since 1992.

Sail Boston has welcomed tall ships to the city’s harbor in four previous years, 1992, 2000, 2009, and 2017, the organization said.

“Boston is again thrilled to open its doors to the world with the return of Sail Boston in 2026,” said Mayor Michelle Wu said at the press conference.

The public will be able to board the ships for free during visitation hours.

Boston is one of five host ports of the Sail250 tall ships tour, along with New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York, where fleets will dock in celebration of the nation’s birthday, Sail Boston said.

“It’s quite exciting to think about not only the awe-inspiring experience for residents and guests of every generation across the Commonwealth, but also the international visitors and the tourism boost Sail Boston will bring in 2026,” Wu said.

Sail Boston’s executive director, Dusty Rhodes, emphasized the spectacle of the return of the tall ships.

“All eyes will be on these incredible ships and all eyes will be on Boston and our flourishing waterfront,” Rhodes said. “The Sail250 fleet will represent many nations and the diverse cultures rooted in Boston.”





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.