Bilingual classrooms coming to Manchester, N.H., as state touts education choice

Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis said the program will be the only one in New Hampshire and will create a multilingual and multicultural learning environment to benefit Manchester students.

The district is launching a dual-language immersion program for students from across the city. The plan is to start by forming two kindergarten classes with a balance of native Spanish speakers and non-native Spanish speakers. The longer-term goal is to add a new grade level each year, as the first cohort gets older.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Families who want their students to be taught in both English and Spanish will have that option in the Manchester School District beginning next fall, officials announced Tuesday.

“The challenging and engaging experience of building skills across two languages while also learning content knowledge and skills enhances cognitive development,” Gillis said. “I am so proud that Manchester is leading the way, and I’m excited for families and the community to learn more about this program.”

The district will host back-to-back information sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 4, for anyone interested in the program. The first session will be held in Spanish at 4:30 p.m., and the second will be held in English at 5:30 p.m., both at Memorial High School. Attendees are asked to register online in advance.

The district’s announcement included celebratory statements from two leaders who don’t always see eye to eye on education policy.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, a Democrat who’s running for governor, expressed excitement that Bakersville School will offer the state’s first English-Spanish learning program.

“This announcement is yet another example of how our School District is leading the way for students and ensuring every young person in Manchester has access to a robust curriculum that will set them up for success in the future,” Craig said. “I applaud the leadership of the Manchester School District, our educators, the Board of School Committee, and all those whose hard work made this possible.”

New Hampshire education commissioner Frank Edelblut, an education choice advocate who ran for governor as a Republican in 2016 but decided not to do so again in 2024, lauded the opt-in pilot program as a welcome addition to the state’s variety of options.

“It has been one of my goals since starting as Commissioner of Education to introduce dual-language immersion programs into our educational portfolio,” Edelblut said. “I am excited that Manchester has taken hold of this and will offer students this enriching opportunity that will gift the students multi-language capability that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.”

Edelblut told the Globe that members of his team have been talking for years about the prospect of dual-language programs in New Hampshire. They even toured schools in Massachusetts that use such models, he said. The initiative is taking hold now, he added, both because Gillis recognizes the value proposition and because the federal government made additional funding available through COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Manchester’s work on the dual-language immersion project is funded in part by a $250,000 planning grant that the state Department of Education approved through its “Innovation Schools” initiative. The money came from emergency relief funding for schools that Congress approved in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Edelblut said his department reviewed and approved the grant, and public records show that the Manchester Board of School Committee accepted the award in January.

Budget documents released to the Globe offer a general sketch of how the district plans to spend the money as it plans for the program’s launch, including: $97,500 for 15 months of salary for a planning specialist; $35,000 for teams of 10 to attend a program in Sacramento, Calif., and to visit schools in Maine and Massachusetts; and $30,000 for books and curriculum materials to prepare for classes.

The district’s team for this project includes staffers at the school and district levels, plus support from consultant TaJu Educational Solutions, the district said.

“The team at the district is approaching this carefully and thoughtfully,” Bakersville Principal Kate DiBenedetto said, “to ensure that both the program and our students are set up for success.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.