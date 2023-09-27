Boston City Council approves firefighters’ contract

The Boston City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement between the city and firefighters’ union, Local 718, that results in a pay hike of about 10.6 percent.
The contract, which was ratified by the union earlier this month following lengthy negotiations with Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, requires the city to provide firefighters with base wage increases of 3 percent, 3 percent, and 2.5 percent in July of each fiscal year of the contract, which covers 2021 to 2024. The pact also includes increases to the hazardous duty pay and the detail rate, according to city documents.
The council’s approval of the contract marks a milestone for the Wu administration. Union contract negotiations, particularly in Boston, can be prolonged affairs, and several of the city’s public safety unions are politically powerful and influential. Local 718 in particular has clashed with this and past mayoral administrations over various measures, including vaccine mandates issued during the pandemic.
To seal the deal on Wednesday, the council during its regular City Hall meeting approved appropriating $27.3 million to cover the cost of the collective bargaining agreement by a 12-0 vote. The council has the power to reject funding such agreements, which would have sent both sides back to the negotiating table. Instead, the matter is now sent to the mayor’s desk for her to sign, something that is thought to be a formality.
Advertisement
When Wu took office in November 2021, 48 municipal unions were without a contract. The city has reached agreements with the vast majority of that group. But the most closely watched contract negotiations, which involves four Boston police unions, are still ongoing. The administration and the city’s largest police union, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, are currently in arbitration over that contract.
This developing story will be updated.
Advertisement
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.