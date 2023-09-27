Boston City Council approves firefighters’ contract

The Boston City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement between the city and firefighters’ union, Local 718, that results in a pay hike of about 10.6 percent.

The contract, which was ratified by the union earlier this month following lengthy negotiations with Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, requires the city to provide firefighters with base wage increases of 3 percent, 3 percent, and 2.5 percent in July of each fiscal year of the contract, which covers 2021 to 2024. The pact also includes increases to the hazardous duty pay and the detail rate, according to city documents.

The council’s approval of the contract marks a milestone for the Wu administration. Union contract negotiations, particularly in Boston, can be prolonged affairs, and several of the city’s public safety unions are politically powerful and influential. Local 718 in particular has clashed with this and past mayoral administrations over various measures, including vaccine mandates issued during the pandemic.