Fairmount commuter rail line will be free while Red Line’s Ashmont branch and Mattapan line are closed, officials say

The Fairmount commuter rail line will be free from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29 while the Red Line’s Ashmont branch and Mattapan line are closed for “major track improvements,” officials said.

Shuttle buses will replace trains during the 16-day closure, the MBTA said Wednesday. But if riders choose the Fairmount line instead, they can show their CharlieCard to the conductor instead of a ticket, officials said.