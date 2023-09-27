Federal grand jury indicts Leominster man accused of attack on plane

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was indicted on one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon for his alleged actions while he was a passenger aboard a United Airlines flight on March 5, Levy said.

A federal grand jury has indicted a Leominster man who is accused of trying to open an emergency exit door while midflight from Los Angles to Boston and then attacking and trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon, Acting Massachusetts US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said Wednesday.

Advertisement

About 45 minutes before landing, an alarm in the cockpit alerted the flight crew that a right side door between the first class and coach section of the aircraft was disarmed, according to the charging documents.

A flight attendant found that the door’s locking handle had been moved out of the fully locked position and that the emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the “disarmed” position and re-secured it, records show.

Another flight attendant reported that he had observed Torres near the door and believed Torres had tampered with the door. Torres asked if there were cameras showing that he had tampered with the door when a flight attendant confronted him.

According to court documents, the flight attendant notified the captain that they believed Torres posed a threat to the aircraft and that they needed to land as soon as possible.

Video recorded by a passenger allegedly depicts Torres yelling that he would “kill every man on this plane” and “I’m taking over this plane.”

Torres then allegedly thrust at one of the flight attendants with a broken metal spoon. The flight attendant was hit three times on the neck before passengers tackled Torres, records show.

Advertisement

Prior to takeoff, Torres had allegedly asked a fellow passenger during the flight attendants’ safety briefing where on the safety card it showed the door handle was located.

If convicted as charged, Torres faces a penalty of up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.