Former Revere resident sentenced to prison for $2.5 million pandemic relief fraud

A former Revere resident who now lives in Florida was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for fraudulently receiving $2.5 million in COVID relief funds for his painting company, according to the US Attorney for Massachusetts.

Vinicius Santana, 35, of Boca Raton, was sentenced to 29 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $2.5 million , according to the attorney’s office.

The sentencing comes after Santana pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of unlawful monetary transactions in September 2022, the attorney’s office said in a statement.