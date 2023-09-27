Former Revere resident sentenced to prison for $2.5 million pandemic relief fraud

A former Revere resident who now lives in Florida was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for fraudulently receiving $2.5 million in COVID relief funds for his painting company, according to the US Attorney for Massachusetts.
Vinicius Santana, 35, of Boca Raton, was sentenced to 29 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $2.5 million , according to the attorney’s office.
The sentencing comes after Santana pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of unlawful monetary transactions in September 2022, the attorney’s office said in a statement.
The charges stem from a series of four fraudulent applications filed by Santana in 2020 for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan funds made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the statement.
Santana owned Complete Home Care, a painting company in Massachusetts, and made false claims about the number of employees and amount of average monthly payroll he had in order to acquire a $2.5 million loan, according to the attorney’s office.
After receiving the funds, Santana misused the loan proceeds to buy real estate and cars and to invest in cryptocurrency, according to the attorney’s office.
