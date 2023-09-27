scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Tell us: What questions do you have about the looming government shutdown?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated September 27, 2023, 53 minutes ago
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol September 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. McCarthy said he hopes to bring a House vote on a continuing resolution to fund the government this Friday.Drew Angerer/Getty

The federal government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday morning unless Congress reaches an agreement before then to continue funding. But the Republican-controlled House remains unable to coalesce around any plan to keep government open, let alone one could pass that the Democrat-controlled Senate and land on Biden’s desk.

Related: A federal government shutdown would have wide-ranging impacts in New England

As we approach the deadline, what questions do you have about why we’re in this mess and what happens next?

Fill out the form below or leave us a comment and we’ll work to bring you answers.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

Boston Globe Today