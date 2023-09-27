Tell us: What questions do you have about the looming government shutdown?

The federal government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday morning unless Congress reaches an agreement before then to continue funding. But the Republican-controlled House remains unable to coalesce around any plan to keep government open, let alone one could pass that the Democrat-controlled Senate and land on Biden’s desk.
As we approach the deadline, what questions do you have about why we’re in this mess and what happens next?
