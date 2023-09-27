Older adults who spend too much time sitting could face an increased risk for dementia, study says

“Among older adults, more time spent in sedentary behaviors was significantly associated with higher incidence of all-cause dementia,” said the study, which was released Sept. 12 and authored by researchers at the University of Southern California and University of Arizona. “Future research is needed to determine whether the association between sedentary behavior and risk of dementia is causal.”

Older adults who spend a lot of time sitting could be at a heightened risk for dementia, according to a study published this month in the JAMA medical journal.

Here’s one you can get up for.

The study culled data from 49,841 adults in the United Kingdom aged 60 or older who weren’t diagnosed with dementia when the research commenced in 2013.

Advertisement

David Raichlen, a USC professor of biological sciences and anthropology and an author of the study, recently tweeted that dementia risks “are not significant up until around 10 hrs/day of sedentary time. Risks of dementia rise substantially at higher amounts of sedentary time.”

Study participants had an average age of 67, and 54 percent were female, the paper said.

Participants wore a device called a wrist accelerometer to track their levels of “sedentary behavior,” and follow-up analysis was conducted for “for a mean of 6.72 years,” the study said.

During that period 414 subjects were diagnosed with “incident all-cause dementia,” the researchers found.

“In the fully adjusted models, there was a significant nonlinear association between time spent in sedentary behavior and incident dementia,” the study said.

The World Health Organization says more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia.

“It mainly affects older people but not all people will get it as they age,” says the WHO on its site.

The organization lists a number factors that can increase the risk including being 65 or older, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, hard drinking, physical inactivity, social isolation, and depression.

Advertisement

People diagnosed with dementia, the WHO says, can manage symptoms by staying physically active, eating healthy, avoiding smoking and booze, getting regular medical checkups, writing down everyday tasks and appointments, keeping up with hobbies, trying new ways to stimulate the mind, and spending time with friends and family.

“Of course, this is an observational study and we can’t determine whether these links are causal,” Raichlen tweeted. “But with more and more evidence that sedentary behaviors are linked with adverse health outcomes, moving more and sitting less is a safe bet for improving health outcomes.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.