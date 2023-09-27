Mass. General Hospital receives largest gift in its history for cancer research

The statement didn’t provide a monetary total for the donation but said it includes annual funding for collaborative research projects, advanced technologies for lab research, and “an endowment to ensure sustainability.”

In a statement , MGH said the gift comes from Jason and Keely Krantz, and that the hospital’s Center for Cancer Research will now be dubbed the Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research.

Massachusetts General Hospital has received its largest gift ever for cancer research from a philanthropic couple, the hospital said Wednesday.

The multipronged gift includes annual Quantum Awards of up to $2 million to support treatment research, Breakthrough Awards of up to $1 million to “accelerate” promising scientific concepts, and Spark Awards of $100,000 to test “exciting new thought-provoking ideas,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“Multiple awards from each level will be made each year to fund the best ideas,” the hospital said.

Keely Krantz said in the statement that supporting cancer research is critically important.

“The need to dramatically advance cancer research has never been greater, and we want to inspire other people to give while they can see the impact of their investment,” she said. “The more people who get involved, the quicker we can create new insights, and the sooner those insights can be leveraged not only at Mass General, but also by researchers at all cancer centers across the country and internationally.”

Her comments were echoed by Jason Krantz, founder and executive chairman of Definitive Healthcare.

“Cancer research is at a crossroads,” he said. “We’ve seen incredible progress in the last decade, but cures for many forms of the disease remain out of reach. We want to give Mass General Cancer Center researchers the support they need to close that gap. We want to remove the obstacles and enable them to run with their best ideas, faster.”

Advertisement

Hospital officials said the couple’s donation is the largest in the cancer center’s 34-year history, as well as the largest “cancer research-directed gift” in the entire history of MGH, which opened in 1821.

The center is home to 50 individual Mass General faculty members, appointed in multiple departments of Harvard Medical School, whose lab research spans fundamental cancer genomics, proteomics and cell biology, to molecular diagnostics, drug discovery and cellular immune therapies, the hospital said.

“Medicine’s progress is rooted in basic science discovery,” said David F. M. Brown, president of MGH, in Wednesday’s statement. “This gift from the Krantz family is a powerful recognition of the enormous contributions that Mass General researchers have made in the past but also of the pivotal role and responsibility we have going forward in the ongoing fight against cancer.”

The stakes are high, Brown continued.

“Patients across the world are depending on us, and thanks to the support of donors like Jason and Keely, I believe we have the foundation to deliver the knowledge and solutions that we have sought for decades,” Brown said.

Hospital officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment on the gift.

They said the Krantzes “earned their professional stripes” in the venture capital and tech startup fields, and that Jason Krantz currently serves as executive chairman of Definitive Healthcare, a health market intelligence company.

In 2019, Cambridge entrepreneur Phillip “Terry’' Ragon and his wife Susan Ragon donated $200 million to MGH for vaccine research, a gift hospital officials at the time described as the largest single one in MGH’s proud history of more than two centuries.

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released. Material from prior Globe stories was used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.