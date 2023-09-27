L.A. man pleads guilty in federal court in Boston to arranging hundreds of sham marriages

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 10 in US District Court in Boston.

Marcialito “Mars” Biol Benitez, 49, a Philippine national living in Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration document fraud, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement.

A California man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to arranging hundreds of sham marriages to circumvent immigration laws in a large-scale operation with ties to Massachusetts, federal prosecutors said.

Benitez’s Los Angeles-based “agency” arranged sham marriages between foreign nationals and American citizens and submitted fraudulent immigration documents for at least 600 clients between October 2016 and March 2022, Levy said.

Clients paid a cash fee of between $20,000 and $35,000, Levy said.

Benitez, who was arrested and charged in April 2022 is the seventh defendant to plead guilty in this case, prosecutors said.

Up to three Boston-area residents paid Benitez’s “agency” as much as $30,000 to enter into sham marriages, federal prosecutors said at the time of Benitez’s arrest.

A US District Court indictment offered some details about one of the marriage clients from Massachusetts.

On May 26, 2020, the woman, referred to as Client 1, had an appointment at the Wilshire Boulevard agency where she was shown a list of names and photos of prospective spouses. She met her spouse the next day, the indictment said.

The woman entered into a “package plan” that required an $18,000 cash payment upfront to the agency. A balance of $10,000 was owed to her spouse in $350 monthly payments for approximately 30 months, the indictment said.

The day after meeting, the couple wed in a ceremony at a park. Someone from the agency took photos of the May 28, 2020, nuptials. Afterward, the woman signed immigration documents prepared by the agency, according to the indictment.

Several months later, the woman received an employment authorization card and a Social Security card, as well as documents to review before her immigration review. Her application for a green card was approved April 23, 2021, the indictment said.

Benitez’s agency coached clients and spouses through interviews with US Citizenship and Immigration Services and about maintaining the appearance of legitimate marriages, Levy said.

Benitez’s agency also would fraudulently obtain green cards under the Violence Against Women Act by applying for temporary restraining orders based on fabricated domestic violence allegations for clients whose spouses became unresponsive or uncooperative, Levy said.









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.