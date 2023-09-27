Manchester opens new center to help the city’s unhoused

The new facility is about 10,000 square feet, and it will be open seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., while the 40-bed emergency shelter that shares the same address is closed during the day.

People will also be able to use the city-run facility at 39 Beech St. to shower, charge a cellphone, and store their belongings starting Wednesday.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new center in Manchester aimed at connecting people who don’t have housing with services like healthcare, help finding an apartment, and employment, will open on Wednesday.

“We truly have a crisis on our hands, and it seems to just be compounding as time goes on,” said Adrienne Beloin, the city’s director of housing stability.

Beloin said the city estimates there are currently about 538 people who are unhoused, and about 140 do not have shelter, although she noted those numbers are likely “hugely underestimated.” She said the center will help the city collect more accurate data about who is accessing services.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig spoke at a press conference Tuesday announcing the opening of a new engagement center. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Even simple things like having a place to lay your head at night make a huge difference,” she said. ”Having a place to come in where you can receive mail and messages from your providers is essential. Having a place where you can have a calendar to orient yourself to what’s going on in the world, where your appointments are.”

She said the center would welcome everyone and allow them to come on a daily basis if needed.

The engagement center is funded under the city’s $1.1 million budget for housing stability for the current fiscal year. Most of the budget comes from federal funds the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Beloin. She said she expects the project will be “hugely successful” and is working to determine funding sources to keep it open in future years.

The adjoining 40-bed shelter opened last winter as an emergency effort to address homelessness. In June, the city approved using federal dollars to keep the shelter open through June 2024, according to an NHPR report.

Mayor Joyce Craig called it a “significant step in the city’s process for ending homelessness.” City-run shelters have served 310 people since the winter, according to Craig who noted that every state-run shelter was full this past winter. She said about 500 units of affordable housing are being developed in Manchester.

The new space can also be used as an emergency warming or cooling shelter, depending on weather conditions.

Debra McGettigan said she’s been at the 39 Beech St. shelter for five months. “It’s been hell,” she said. She’s had a difficult time after losing her housing in April as she suffers with medical issues.

Now she’s working on getting housing again with a Section 8 voucher, but she has to use it by next month.

She held a printed list of open apartments, with several that fit within the $1,500 budget she said her Section 8 voucher would pay for. One challenge, she said, is finding a building with an elevator, which she would need to access an apartment on a higher floor with her walker.

She said she has mixed emotions about the engagement center opening.

“I’m a quiet person,” she said, and having the center open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. would be a long day of hubbub for her.

Others who are unhoused in the city praised the initiative.

“I commend the city of Manchester for opening that shelter and then trying to make it better in the face of homelessness and, you know, the whole like skid row that we had going here last winter,” said Jefferson Kimball, who has been homeless for the past decade. He said he’s recently found housing.

Kimball said it’s a great idea to have a place for people to go during the day. He’s stayed at the Beech Street shelter, which he credited with saving lives during winter nights that were below zero.

“I really feel like the city came through with the Beech Street shelter,” he said.

Beloin said it’s unprecedented in New Hampshire, where there’s little state resources available compared to Massachusetts, where she worked previously. “The resources are way more limited,” she said about New Hampshire. “There’s not enough money.”

Griseliz Glenn, who is currently unhoused, sat in her car surrounded by her possessions and railed against the new engagement center that the city is opening saying, “The taxes are high and the rent is still high, how is this place gonna help anyone?” Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Griseliz Glenn, a Manchester woman who is unhoused, was doubtful the project would do much to alleviate homelessness.

“I don’t see how it’s going to help,” she said when reached by the Globe before a press conference announcing the center on Tuesday. “There’s not much housing available.” She said her sister has stayed at the 39 Beech St. shelter. Glenn has been outspoken about homelessness and spoke at a rally on the issue before an Alderman meeting in early September.

But when Glenn came to the press event after learning about it from the Globe, she was unwelcome. Jake King, the site director, asked her to leave because, he said, the event was not open to the public.

“I’m not here for services,” she said. “What’s your problem with my being here?”

“You’re the only person who isn’t media or our staff,” King said, and asked her to leave.

“Alright, I’m calling the police,” he told her, after she declined to leave.

“I’m part of the public. I’m part of the homeless community,” she pushed back. “So are you holding an event for homeless people without homeless people here? You got a problem with me being here?”

“I didn’t come here for services, I came to ask questions,” she said, starting to yell.

The police arrived at the new center a few minutes later and told Glenn to leave the property, which she did. She wasn’t charged with trespassing, according to the police.

“So just to be clear,” King said addressing members of the press after Glenn walked outside, “schools are for children, but children aren’t allowed in the schools when they’re closed. Same concept. We are open for shelter guests. We will be open for everyone tomorrow. We cannot let people push us around.”

Glenn told the Globe she has had prior altercations with the police and that she was arrested Monday after she had difficulty accessing a shelter, “so I started making a scene,” she said.

She’s been homeless since March 15 when she had fallen $7,000 behind on her rent. She wishes the city had helped her negotiate with her landlord. Things have been tough since losing her housing. She recently lost two of her children who were placed in state care, as she struggled to remain in a shelter. Recently, she said, she’s been living in her car. She’s angry and blames the city for letting her down.

King said he sees people in her situation every day and that they also need to take accountability.

“If she shows up and wants services,” he said, “we’ll give her services.”

The center will have approximately 15 workers from the city’s staffing partner East Coast Evolution Leadership. There will be between two to three on staff during each shift.

Kayla West (left) spoke with other staff members inside the new engagement center in Manchester, N.H. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.