‘I probably could have walked faster’: Green Line extension riders lament slow zones

A GLX rider since it opened in December , Rossi has come to accept occasionally slow speeds, but Tuesday’s crawl was the worst she had ever seen.

Pulling away from Meford/Tufts Station, Rossi looked up from her phone and watched the landscape meander by outside her train to Gillman Square. Outside the train, cyclists whizzed by on the community path, and walking pedestrians kept pace with the trolley.

The Green Line extension has always seemed slow for Somerville resident Taylor Rossi, but even by its already low standards, she felt something was wrong Tuesday morning.

”I feel like I probably could have walked faster,” Rossi said. “You just feel like everything’s moving at a glacial pace.”

Rossi said she expected the GLX, “being a newer line,” would have lasted far longer before needing maintenance. She said she had no idea what was causing the slowdowns, but she hoped they began “for a good reason: safety, things like that.”

She looked over the map as the train pulled into Ball Square Station, one stop, half a mile, around four minutes of travel time.

“Oh my god, we’re only like one stop [down],” Rossi said. “I actually thought we had gone a couple.”

The MBTA slowed more than a mile of GLX tracks to speeds of just 3 miles per hour, the Globe reported Tuesday. The agency said inspections this month revealed that the rails are too close together, so trains have to slow down for safety. It wasn’t clear exactly how long the defects have been in place or what caused them.

But for some riders, who just want to get to work on time, the cause is of little import.

For Jonathan Letourneau, who lives in Somerville and works at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a slow Green Line train on Tuesday was just another pain in his already fractured commute. At first, he didn’t realize there was any reason for the slow speeds.

”It’s always slow, so I didn’t notice it. I have low expectations, I guess,” he said. “I never know when to trust their announcements, so I just expect it to be slow.”

The 26-year-old usually takes the E Branch all the way to Brigham Circle, but suspended service between North Station and Government Center mean he has to briefly catch an Orange Line train to get past Haymarket Station. On Monday, he said, his typically one-hour commute took about 30 minutes longer. The crawling train only added insult to injury.

Letourneau commutes two or three times a week, but he works from home when he can, and he said “this is the reason.”

Commuters have endured repeated shutdowns of the new branch, including four weekends without service in June, the Globe reported. Still, a roundtrip between the Lechmere and Medford/Tufts stations is now 10 minutes longer than it was a month ago, according to data from advocacy group TransitMatters.

Some riders, like Somerville resident Stephen Dowd, were more forgiving Tuesday morning. He cited the MBTA’s latest close call incidents and said worker safety, not speed, should be a top priority.

”I don’t want to see anybody get hurt,” Dowd said as his train moved from East Somerville to Gillman Square stations. “We’ve waited long enough to have the Green Line, what’s another five minutes if no one gets hurt?”

The Somerville resident called the T an “antiquated system” overall, making trouble anywhere unsurprising. Still, he said he expected the GLX to last longer than its nearly 10 months of operation before issues arose.

“This is new,” Dowd said. “You figure it would take a couple years.”

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.