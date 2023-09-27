Vermont native Noah Kahan announces second Fenway Park show

“I don’t think there is any combination of words that could truly capture my disbelief at the response to this tour announce. I never imagined any version of my life playing out this way, but here we are adding even more shows to the WABHF tour,” Kahan wrote Tuesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

A Vermont native, Kahan, 26, added seven shows to his 32-show “We’ll All Be Here Forever” tour, including second dates at Fenway and Madison Square Garden.

Due to popular presale demand, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has announced a second Fenway Park show in July 2024.

Advertisement

Presale began at 10 a.m. Wednesday and requires a unique code from Ticketmaster to access. Codes for cities where a second show was added will work for both performances, Kahan said.

General sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

One dollar from every ticket will go to The Busyhead Project, a fund created by Kahan through the Vermont Community Foundation to support organizations that help with mental health care and treatment, Ticketmaster said.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Both Fenway Park shows will feature Mt. Joy as a special guest, Kahan said.

This leg of the tour will start in Vancouver on March 26 and will finish at Fenway on July 20.

Kahan’s career skyrocketed in 2022 with his third studio album, “Stick Seasons.” He has been on tour since October 2022, according to his social media.

He has made two stops in the Boston area, including a sold-out show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield earlier this month.

Since the June release of the tour’s namesake album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), Kahan has collaborated with Post Malone, Lizzy McAlpine, and Zach Bryan.

After announcing he would play Fenway Park and Madison Square Garden, Kahan has shared how much playing these venues means to him, including retweeting a tweet from July 2019.

Advertisement

“I prolly won’t sell out Madison Square Garden, or even all the shows on my tour but I’ll keep writing songs for you all for as long as you’ll have me,” Kahan wrote at the time.

Kahan, who is called “Folk Malone” or “Jewish Capaldi” by some fans, writes often about his struggles with mental health and growing up in a small town.

He signed with Republic Records in 2017 after he deferred enrollment to Tulane Universityto pursue a music career. He released two albums, but it wasn’t until he teased a verse of “Stick Season” on TikTok in January 2022 that his career really took off, Kahan said in an interview with Rolling Stone in June.

Several of his songs touch on his New England roots, including “Maine,” “Stick Season,” and “Mess,” the article noted.





















Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.