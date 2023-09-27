scorecardresearch Skip to main content

‘Not a Storrowing, but equally dumb,’ SUV drives onto Charles River path

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 27, 2023, 24 minutes ago
A cyclist pedaled on the Paul Dudley White bike path along the Charles River. A driver was spotted in an SUV on the path.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Cars are known for crowding cyclists, but this is ridiculous.

A silver SUV was spotted driving along the Charles River bike path heading down a narrow stretch of pavement toward an unsuspecting cyclist.

A picture posted to social media Wednesday morning shows the car on the path, just a grassy stretch from the river, along Storrow Drive.

“What are we going to call this?” the caption asked. “Definitely not a Storrowing, but equally dumb.”

It was not clear (although fun to think about) how the car managed to get on the path, a popular spot for running and biking. The picture showed no cars heading outbound on Storrow, so the car presumably wasn’t looking for a shortcut.

Commenters were quick to weigh in.

“Taking back bike lanes one family SUV at a time,” one person wrote.

“But my GPS….,” another wrote.

“Hopefully loss of one’s driver license for a year,” read the most-liked comment.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

