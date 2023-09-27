‘Not a Storrowing, but equally dumb,’ SUV drives onto Charles River path

Cars are known for crowding cyclists, but this is ridiculous.
A silver SUV was spotted driving along the Charles River bike path heading down a narrow stretch of pavement toward an unsuspecting cyclist.
A picture posted to social media Wednesday morning shows the car on the path, just a grassy stretch from the river, along Storrow Drive.
“What are we going to call this?” the caption asked. “Definitely not a Storrowing, but equally dumb.”
It was not clear (although fun to think about) how the car managed to get on the path, a popular spot for running and biking. The picture showed no cars heading outbound on Storrow, so the car presumably wasn’t looking for a shortcut.
Commenters were quick to weigh in.
“Taking back bike lanes one family SUV at a time,” one person wrote.
“But my GPS….,” another wrote.
“Hopefully loss of one’s driver license for a year,” read the most-liked comment.
