Seven Republican presidential candidates will soon take the stage for the second debate. Follow live updates.

Follow along with live updates and analysis during the two-hour event.

Seven GOP candidates will be at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library for an event hosted by Fox Business Network. Trump will be in Michigan, delivering a prime-time speech attempting to capitalize on the Auto Workers Union strike.

Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate on Wednesday as Donald Trump’s top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of the former president, who is so confident of cruising through the party’s primary that he again won’t share a stage with them.

Read more:

September 27, 2023

Tonight’s debate is just a contest for second place | Analysis — 7:30 p.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

The seven candidates who qualified for tonight’s debate may simply offer tired variations on what we’ve heard before.

Which leads to the lingering question surrounding this debate: What exactly is the point?

Increasingly, there isn’t a even Republican presidential contest. Frontrunner Donald Trump has a 43-point lead nationally over the rest of the field, a lead that’s growing. And once again, he’s skipping the whole thing. Advertising rates for the debate have reportedly fallen significantly because viewership is expected to be down.

So we’re left with a contest for second place — which appears to be growing ever more distant from first.

Read the full analysis.

DeSantis will stand in the center. Mike Pence takes the far end. — 7:17 p.m.

By the Associated Press

DeSantis will be center stage again when candidates meet Wednesday for the second Republican presidential debate. He’ll be flanked by Ramaswamy and Haley.

The candidate placement on stage is based on candidate order in polls that meet standards set by the Republican National Committee, with higher performing candidates being closer to center stage.

Scott had hoped for a better position than the last debate and asked the RNC to change its rules so he would be closer to center. But the South Carolina senator is essentially in the same spot he was for last month’s debate. He will stand to Ramaswamy’s left.

The biggest loser in the reshuffling is Pence, who will stand at the far end of the stage. It’s a demotion for the former vice president, who stood next to DeSantis in August, and a sign of how he has struggled in the race.

The debate will take place at Reagan’s library — 7:09 p.m.

By the Associated Press

When seven presidential hopefuls gather at Ronald Reagan’s presidential library for the second Republican debate, expect to hear homages to the “Great Communicator.”

Attendees arrived ahead of the second Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The 40th president remains a hugely popular influence in today’s Republican Party, and the candidates for the 2024 nomination frequently reference him in their speeches.

Former Vice President Mike Pence most often cites Reagan, noting his own pride in advising the Trump administration’s Supreme Court nominees “that sent Roe. v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs.”

By the Associated Press

While Republicans prepare for tonight’s debate, the Democratic president that they’re hoping to replace will be raising money for his reelection campaign on the West Coast.

Joe Biden has a pair of fundraisers in San Francisco on Wednesday, a day after holding another one in Atherton.

“I’m optimistic that people in America know what’s at stake and they’re going to step up,” he told donors on Tuesday. Biden also said “I’m looking forward to the race.”

Biden’s visit to California is the second stop on his trip. He first visited Michigan, where he joined striking auto workers on the picket line, and he plans to head to Arizona, where he’s scheduled to give a speech on democracy.

A look at the scene outside the debate before it begins — 6:43 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Hours before the debate began, the first group of supporters for any campaign to arrive waved Trump flags and put up a banner reading “Trump, our last hope for America and the world,” underscoring the former president’s continued influence at a debate he’s not even attending. Trump also skipped the first debate last month in Milwaukee, where the participants laid into one another while mostly avoiding attacks on Trump. Nearly 13 million people tuned in anyway.

Trump supporters gathered near the entrance to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., ahead of the second GOP debate. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters gathered near the entrance to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Five things to watch — 6:30 p.m.

By the Associated Press

A growing sense of urgency hangs over Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate as seven candidates fight for momentum on a stage that will not feature the race’s front-runner.

Here are five things to watch tonight.

Donald Trump will be in Michigan — 6:18 p.m.

By the Associated Press

As his Republican rivals gather onstage in California for their second primary debate, former president Donald Trump will be in battleground Michigan on Wednesday night working to win over blue-collar voters in the midst of an autoworkers’ strike.

Trump’s trip comes a day after President Joe Biden became the first sitting president in US history to walk a picket line as he joined United Auto Workers in Detroit. The union is pushing for higher wages, shorter work weeks and assurances from the country’s top automakers that new electric vehicle jobs will be unionized.

Read more.

By the Associated Press

Candidates needed at least 3% support in two national polls or 3% in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The White House hopefuls also needed at least 50,000 unique donors, with at least 200 of those coming from 20 states or territories. They also had to sign an RNC pledge promising to support the party’s eventual nominee.

Asa Hutchinson didn’t qualify — 6:02 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The former two-term Arkansas governor was the final candidate to meet the RNC’s qualifications for the first debate, posting pleas on Twitter for $1 donations to help secure his slot in Milwaukee, but he didn’t meet the heightened criteria to participate in the second.

Instead of the debate, he’ll be in Michigan on Wednesday, holding a press conference his campaign describes as “calling out Donald Trump’s false promises.”

Who will be on stage for tonight’s debate — 5:45 p.m.

By the Associated Press

The field for the second Republican presidential debate will be smaller than the first.

Seven candidates have qualified for Wednesday night’s debate at Ronald Reagan’s presidential library in California, the Republican National Committee said.

Here’s who made the cut.