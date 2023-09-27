Share your experience commuting on the Green Line extension

After years of setbacks, the final branch of the Green Line extension opened to riders last December. But less than a year later, it’s being plagued by slow zones.
On Tuesday, the MBTA said a problem with the tracks has reduced train speeds to just 3 miles per hour along stretches that add up to more than a mile.
T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the new slow zones are necessary after inspections this month found the rails are too close together at many spots.
We want to know— what has your experience using the Green Line extension been like recently? Has your commute been drastically impacted? Fill out the form below to tell us. A reporter may be in touch.
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.