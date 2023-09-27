Share your experience commuting on the Green Line extension

After years of setbacks, the final branch of the Green Line extension opened to riders last December. But less than a year later, it’s being plagued by slow zones.

On Tuesday, the MBTA said a problem with the tracks has reduced train speeds to just 3 miles per hour along stretches that add up to more than a mile.

T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said the new slow zones are necessary after inspections this month found the rails are too close together at many spots.