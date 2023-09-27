‘Extremely disappointing.’ Businesses react to problems plaguing MBTA Green Line extension

But less than a year in, the track problems that have plagued the new line and resulted in near slow-motion speeds have been frustrating for local business owners, customers, and commuters alike, according to Stephen V. Mackey, president and chief executive officer of the Somerville Chamber of Commerce.

For businesses in Somerville and Medford, the MBTA Green Line extension was a long time coming.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” said Mackey.

“We understood the delays” in opening the extension, Mackey said. “There were issues with financing it. We understood that. But we expected that when it was complete, it would be complete, and there wouldn’t have to be interruptions in service.”

Advertisement

If trolleys are crawling at 3 miles per hour like they have been — that’s not a good thing, Mackey said.

“If it’s equal to walking, that hurts everybody,” Mackey said.

Mackey said having access to public transportation like the MBTA Green Line is “critical to economic development.”

“We take the long view,” said Mackey. “We like to think these are bumps in the road, if you will, and can be fixed without too much expense or too much time.”

Mackey said Somerville waited a long time for the Green Line extension.

“Somerville is the most densely populated city in New England, and it was ill served by the lack of service for a couple of generations,” said Mackey. “With an existing right of way that the government already owned...it was appalling that we had to wait so long.”

Mackey remains hopeful that the MBTA can address the issues that face the Green Line and can get trolleys back up and running as they were intended.

When asked to share his thoughts about the track problems on the Green Line extension, Mike Moccia, owner of the Ball Square Cafe, said that it was “kind of sad” that passengers have to deal with slowdowns and interruptions on a new line that’s less than a year old.

Advertisement

Moccia also posed a question that many are still wondering: “How does something so new need to be fixed already?” he said.

Moccia said he hasn’t seen an influx of new customers or increased revenue at his cafe since the Green Line extension opened.

But he has heard customers complain about the lack of parking in the area. Moccia said Ball Square recently lost “10-plus” parking spaces, which has not helped the situation at all. “We were hurting with parking before,” he said.

The addition of the Green Line extension was supposed to be a good thing.

“We do appreciate it,” Moccia said. “It’s really beautiful — if it works.”

Matt Gray, owner and founder of Neighborhood Produce, said his business hasn’t really been impacted by the issues on the Green Line.

“We haven’t seen a huge downside yet,” Gray said. “So far, it hasn’t had a huge affect on the people coming into the store.”

But as a citizen of Somerville, Gray understands the slowdowns aren’t helpful.

“It’s not what anyone expected after all these years of anticipation,” he said. “But we are thankful it is open. It’s nice to have it for sure, and I think it’s bringing more people into Ball Square.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.