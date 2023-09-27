Judge throws out statements Springfield police officer made in domestic violence case

Alicea was arrested after a 23-minute interview with Elliott at the station, records show, and he’s currently charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family or household member.

Springfield District Court Judge Tina Cafaro ruled in favor of Officer Jeffrey Alicea’s motion to quash statements he made at Springfield police headquarters on April 15 to Lieutenant Brian Elliott, finding that Elliott failed to properly apprise Alicea of his Miranda rights before questioning him about the encounter with his girlfriend.

A judge on Friday tossed statements that a Springfield police officer accused of throwing his girlfriend to the ground and handcuffing her made to a superior before his arrest, legal filings show.

Advertisement

He’s pleaded not guilty and is currently free on personal recognizance, court papers show, and he’s on leave from his job while the case is pending.

Cafaro wrote in a five-page ruling, first reported by MassLive, that Elliott on April 15 had responded to a Springfield address for a report of a domestic violence incident involving a city police officer.

Alicea’s girlfriend told Elliott that she had earlier been riding in a car with Alicea when he was headed to work, because she needed to use the vehicle later.

She said they began arguing in the car and she got out, whereupon Alicea allegedly “picked her up, threw her to the ground, and then handcuffed her,” the ruling said, adding that the woman had minor abrasions “consistent with” being thrown to the ground and struggling.

Her father also spoke to Elliott, asserting that he’d witnessed part of the encounter and watched as Alicea “body slammed” his daughter, the ruling said. The father showed Elliott video footage he took on his phone that showed his daughter brushing herself off as the father yelled “let her go,” Cafaro wrote.

Advertisement

Elliott later went back to the police station to interview Alicea, leading him to a private area described in the ruling as a small “OUI room” with another supervisor.

In the room, Cafaro wrote, Alicea told Elliott that he had tried to stop his girlfriend from jumping out the window of his moving car and running into traffic.

Alicea, the ruling continued, voiced concerns that his girlfriend was “unstable,” telling Elliott she had attempted suicide in the past and had also cut herself.

He said he called her father to the scene for help and that he believed his girlfriend needed involuntary hospitalization under a state mental health law known as Section 12 “for her safety,” the ruling said.

Elliott asked follow-up questions about the use of handcuffs and then later told Alicea, “‘OK, so at this point, I’m going to stop you right there,’” the ruling said.

He told Alicea that he’d earlier spoken to his girlfriend and her father and later provided a Miranda warning before going on to explain that Alicea had “corroborated the complaining witness and her father relative to pushing his girlfriend to the ground and handcuffing her” before placing him under arrest, Cafaro wrote.

She ruled that Alicea’s statements to Elliott are not admissible, since Elliott failed to provide a Miranda warning to him at the outset of the interview. Such warnings inform suspects they have a right to remain silent and request an attorney, otherwise any statements they make can be used against them in court.

Advertisement

“The court finds that a reasonable person in the defendant’s position would not have felt free to leave after being told to accompany his commanding officer to the OUI room at the Springfield Police Department, during his shift, and with two superior officers questioning him on the suspicion of having committed a domestic assault and battery,” Cafaro wrote. “As such, Miranda warnings should have been provided to the defendant prior to the interview.”

Neither Springfield police nor Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office immediately returned requests for comment Wednesday morning.

“We’re happy with it,” said Alicea’s lawyer, Daniel D. Kelly, of Cafaro’s ruling.

Kelly said the “basic law” of suspects being entitled to Miranda warnings is “the same for everyone,” and that his client “looks forward to putting this behind him and getting back to work.”

The next hearing in Alicea’s case is scheduled for Nov. 3, according to legal filings.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.