Steamship Authority proposes increased ferry rates for vehicles in 2024 budget

Ferrying your car to Nantucket for the weekend could cost as much as $25 more next summer, while the price of taking a vehicle to Martha’s Vineyard could increase by up to $10, under rate adjustments proposed by the Steamship Authority in its preliminary 2024 budget.
The new rates are needed because maintenance costs for the authority’s terminals and drydocks are expected to rise by more than $3 million next year, while training costs for staff increase by $350,000 and insurance expenses go up by $380,000, according to budget documents posted online.
The proposal would not affect passenger fares, nor would it change parking fees for trips to Nantucket, but travelers to Martha’s Vineyard would have to pay $75 more for the Woods Hole lot and $50 more for the Palmer parking lot, according to the documents.
It currently costs $295 each way to take a vehicle under 17 feet in length to Nantucket from Friday to Sunday during the summer and $320 for a vehicle 17 feet to 20 feet in length, according to the Steamship Authority’s website.
It costs $125 each way to take a vehicle under 17 feet in length to Martha’s Vineyard from Friday to Sunday during the summer and $135 for a larger vehicle, the site said.
The increased rates would vary by season and day of the week, with Vineyard trips costing $2 more for cars in the “shoulder” season and $9 more from Monday to Thursday in the peak season, increasing to $10 from Friday to Sunday. A 10-ride coupon book for vehicles would increase by $45.
Monday to Thursday trips to Nantucket would increase by $15 for cars during the peak season but would not change for the rest of the year, while weekend trips would increase by $25. A 10-ride coupon book would increase by $66.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.