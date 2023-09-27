Steamship Authority proposes increased ferry rates for vehicles in 2024 budget

Ferrying your car to Nantucket for the weekend could cost as much as $25 more next summer, while the price of taking a vehicle to Martha’s Vineyard could increase by up to $10, under rate adjustments proposed by the Steamship Authority in its preliminary 2024 budget.

The new rates are needed because maintenance costs for the authority’s terminals and drydocks are expected to rise by more than $3 million next year, while training costs for staff increase by $350,000 and insurance expenses go up by $380,000, according to budget documents posted online.

The proposal would not affect passenger fares, nor would it change parking fees for trips to Nantucket, but travelers to Martha’s Vineyard would have to pay $75 more for the Woods Hole lot and $50 more for the Palmer parking lot, according to the documents.