Man who allegedly slashed three Taunton police officers with knife due in court Wednesday

Walsh, who used a Taser on Hegarty, sustained a puncture wound and was treated at Morton Hospital before being released. Another officer was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of knife wounds to his face and back of his head and is expected to surive, Walsh said.

Douglas J. Hegarty, 35, was taken into custody inside his home on West Britannia Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed one police officer repeatedly and wounded two others, including Chief Edward J. Walsh.

The man accused of stabbing three Taunton police officers, including the chief of police, during a confrontation inside his home Tuesday will be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court on 11 charges, officials said.

The third was taken to a local hospital with knife wounds that were less serious, police said.

Hegarty was briefly hospitalized and then released to police custody. He is charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and one count each of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, armed assault with intent to murder, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police, officials said.

The chaotic episode began around 6:45 p.m when Hegarty pulled over, got out of his car, and began shouting at police conducting an unrelated traffic stop on County Street. Officers convinced him to leave but a few minutes later another officer saw him driving recklessly in another part of the city, police said.

Hegarty pulled over at the request of police but then drove away and nearly hit an officer, police said. Police pursued him to West Britannia Street, where he allegedly drove his car into the multi-family apartment building and ran into his apartment, officials said.

Inside, Hagerty allegedly grabbed a knife and slashed two officers before being subdued by Walsh, who lives nearby, and taken into custody.

At a press conference Tuesday night, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said “when our men and women in uniform at the Taunton PD walk out their door every day for their shift, they never know what they’re going to face.”

“When our police officers are injured and hurt that affects the whole entire department. It affects this whole entire community,’ she said.

Massachusetts State Police also responded to the scene, an agency spokesman said.

This is a developing story.













