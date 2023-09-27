Two arrested for Brookline home invasion, third suspect sought

Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a home invasion that occurred in Brookline over the summer and authorities were looking for a third suspect, according to the Brookline Police Department.
Manuel Alicea, 31, of Tewksbury, and Dominic Hardin, 34, of Lowell, were both arrested in their respective towns, according to Brookline police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell.
Brookline police are searching for a third suspect, Corey Buchannan, 31, of Lowell, in connection with the alleged crime, police said in a statement.
The home invasion occurred on July 18 at 45 Warren St., and left the 61-year-old home owner with a head laceration, police said.
Alicea and Hardin will be charged with home invasion, conspiracy, larceny over $1,200, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to police.
The co-defendants entered pleas of not guilty at a Brookline District Court arraignment Wednesday, and were held without bail until a hearing set for Oct. 2 at 11 a.m., according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s Office.
