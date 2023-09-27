Two arrested for Brookline home invasion, third suspect sought

Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with a home invasion that occurred in Brookline over the summer and authorities were looking for a third suspect, according to the Brookline Police Department.

Manuel Alicea, 31, of Tewksbury, and Dominic Hardin, 34, of Lowell, were both arrested in their respective towns, according to Brookline police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell.

Brookline police are searching for a third suspect, Corey Buchannan, 31, of Lowell, in connection with the alleged crime, police said in a statement.