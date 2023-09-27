Bidens’ dog bites Secret Service officer; 11th aggressive incident

Commander, who came to the White House as a puppy in 2021, previously bit at least seven people between late 2022 and early 2023, according to records obtained by the conservative group Judicial Watch. There are other known incidents in which the dog has run at people or barked aggressively.

“Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten,” Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said Tuesday in a statement. “The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex.”

The Biden family’s dog, Commander, bit a Secret Service officer at the White House on Monday — at least the 11th aggressive incident that has prompted questions about the German shepherd’s behavior and the safety of those who interact with him.

Elizabeth Alexander, a spokeswoman for first lady Jill Biden, on Wednesday reiterated her statement from July that the Bidens are working to address the issue. She declined to specify what steps the family has taken.

“As we’ve noted before, the White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds,” Alexander said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”

One of the most serious previously documented incidents came in November, when Commander bit a Secret Service officer, unprovoked, on the upper right arm and thigh, according to the records. The officer used a steel cart to try to protect themself from further attacks and required hospitalization for their wounds.

The Bidens’ older German shepherd, Major, had his own biting incidents, including two in March 2021. He went to President Biden’s home in Delaware for a short period after the first incident. The Bidens then sent Major to live with family friends around the time Commander came to the White House in December 2021.

Commander was a gift from the president’s brother, James Biden, and sister-in-law Sara Biden. The first family also has a cat named Willow. The Bidens had a third German shepherd, named Champ, who died in 2021 at age 13.

Washington Post

Biden vetoes effort to undo endangered species protections

WASHINGTON — President Biden has vetoed Republican-sponsored bills intended to undo federal protections for two endangered species that have seen their populations plummet over the years: the lesser prairie chicken and northern long-eared bat.

The two GOP measures would overturn “science-based rulemaking” that offers important protections for the once-abundant species and would undermine the Endangered Species Act, Biden said.

“The lesser prairie-chicken serves as an indicator for healthy grasslands and prairies, making the species an important measure of the overall health of America’s grasslands,’’ the White House wrote late Tuesday in a veto statement about the prairie bird. It’s a member of the grouse family found in parts of the Midwest and Southwest, including the oil-rich Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas. The bird’s range also extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Environmentalists have long sought stronger federal protections for the prairie bird, which they consider severely at risk due to oil and gas development, livestock grazing, and farming, along with roads and power lines. The crow-size, terrestrial birds are known for spring courtship rituals that include flamboyant dances by the males as they make a cacophony of clucking, cackling, and booming sounds.

The long-eared bat is one of 12 bat types decimated by a fungal disease called white-nose syndrome. The disease has spread across nearly 80 percent of the bat’s historic range in the eastern and north-central United States and has caused estimated population declines of at least 97 percent.

“Bats are critical to healthy, functioning ecosystems and contribute at least $3 billion annually to the United States agriculture economy through pest control and pollination,” Biden said in a separate veto statement. He said the GOP bill “would undermine America’s proud wildlife conservation traditions and risk extinction of the species.”

The two bills approved by Congress were backed mostly by Republicans and represent rare congressional involvement in matters usually left to the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. The Endangered Species Act tasks the executive agencies with deciding which animals and plants to list as endangered or threatened and how to rebuild their populations.

Republicans say protections for the lesser prairie chicken interfere with US oil and gas production and jeopardize thousands of American jobs.

Republicans and the logging industry also criticized the endangered listing for the long-eared bat, contending it would hamper logging and other land uses that aren’t responsible for the bat’s sharp decline. The bat is found in 37 eastern and north-central states, plus Washington, D.C., and much of Canada.

Associated Press

Biden on fund-raising path

President Biden was to attend a fund-raiser Wednesday hosted by billionaire Tom Steyer, the investor and environmental activist who ran against him unsuccessfully in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, according to a person familiar with the event.

The fund-raiser, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, is one of a series of donor events for Biden during his trip to the West this week. He’ll have an additional fund-raiser in Arizona on Thursday.

The president on Tuesday attended an event in Atherton, Calif., hosted by Medley Partners founder Mark Heising and Liz Simons, chair of the board of directors at the Heising-Simons Foundation.

Steyer is a prominent Democratic donor, who made environmental issues such as climate change a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign. He left the race in February 2020 after he finished third in the South Carolina Democratic Party.

Biden and his family in August vacationed at a Lake Tahoe home belonging to Steyer. The White House at the time said the Bidens were renting the house “for fair market value.”

Biden has stepped up his fund-raising this month, before a Sept. 30 quarterly fund-raising deadline. Last week, during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly, he headlined four donor events in New York — part of at least nine events total he will attend before month’s end.

At one event, Biden’s hosts included General Catalyst Partners LLC Chairman and former American Express Co. CEO Kenneth Chenault and former Merck & Co. Inc. CEO Kenneth Frazier. Another event was hosted by food security expert Amy Goldman Fowler at the residence she shares with her husband Cary Fowler, who helped found the Svalbard Global Seed Vault.

The president also attended an event with Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles, and a fund-raising reception with prominent New York lawyers.

Bloomberg News