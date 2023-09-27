Menendez indictment raises questions about Egypt, too

He said he had discussed his “shared interests” with El-Sisi, a strategic but mercurial ally who had drawn heavy criticism on the world stage for jailing thousands of activists and dissidents, including American citizens.

WASHINGTON — In October 2021, Senator Robert Menendez, then the influential head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, posted on the committee’s Twitter account that he had just met with the authoritarian president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, while visiting that country.

It was a typical act for a senator of his stature to take in public. But in private over several years, New York prosecutors are alleging, the New Jersey Democrat and his wife were taking bribes including money, gold, and a luxury car from New Jersey businessmen in an effort to benefit the businessmen and the government of Egypt. If the allegations are true, it would mean Menendez essentially wielded his power on behalf of another country at a time when it was facing scrutiny of its record on human rights and resistance to some of its aid and military financing.

Menendez has denied any wrongdoing.

The three-count indictment alleges that Menendez and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from the businessmen, which they allegedly began receiving in 2019, and took private meetings with and did favors for key Egyptian officials. It suggests he and his wife helped to warn one in 2021 about a “human rights issue” that might be raised in an upcoming official meeting with other senators. It accused him of ghostwriting a 2018 letter from an Egyptian official lobbying senators for more aid to the country.

Prosecutors also alleged that, in 2018, Menendez sought sensitive information from the State Department about how many people working at the American embassy in Cairo were Egyptian. He allegedly then passed that information to his wife, who shared it with one of the businessmen, who passed it to an Egyptian official.

The charges, to which Menendez pleaded not guilty in a New York courtroom on Wednesday, have captured wide public attention with their colorful descriptions of cash-stuffed jackets and bars of gold, and prompted more than 30 of Menendez’s Democratic colleagues to demand he resign his Senate seat.

The allegations have also spurred urgent questions across Washington about what, if any, role Egypt played in the scheme. Egypt is a key American ally that receives more than $1 billion in military aid from the United States each year, the second-highest in the world, after Israel.

“I think it is important for us to get to the bottom of what Egypt was doing here and what they thought they were getting,” said Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a Democrat and member of the Foreign Relations Committee who has been critical of US support of Egypt. Menendez stepped down from the chairmanship when he was indicted on Friday; the next-ranking Democrat on the committee, Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, was named chair on Wednesday.

“Senator Menendez has the right to contest the claims of the indictment in court,” Murphy said, “but we also have the responsibility to understand whether Egypt was running an illicit influence campaign on the Foreign Relations Committee.”

If it were, he added, it would be “obviously, deeply problematic for our relationship with Egypt.”

NBC News reported that the FBI is looking into whether Egyptian intelligence played a role in the alleged scheme.

The Egyptian Embassy in Washington did not return a request for comment.

Former representative Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, a Democrat and former State Department official who cochaired the Egypt Human Rights Caucus with Representative Don Beyer of Virginia, agreed the relationship with Egypt should be examined.

“I do think everyone understandably is focused on what the indictment says about Senator Menendez, but it also says something about how this brutal corrupt dictatorship operates in the US, how it tries to buy influence,” Malinowski said. “The fact that they have to do this kind of stuff, I think, speaks volumes about the quality of the argument for supporting the Sisi regime.”

The United States has long provided about $1.3 billion in annual military aid to Egypt, going back its peace agreement with Israel in the late 1970s. Some in Washington have become critical of that aid, especially after El-Sisi deposed a democratically elected president in 2013. As president, he has stifled protest and the free press, and jailed thousands of people he perceived to be his political opponents. About $300 million of the aid that goes to Egypt is subject to human rights conditions, and, in recent years, critics including Murphy have pushed the Biden administration to withhold as much of it as possible.

“Egypt’s $1.3 billion military aid from the US has become an annual fight between members of Congress who want to hold the Egyptians accountable for human rights violations and the Egyptians, their lobbyists, and the administration,” said Steven Cook, an expert on US policy toward the Middle East at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The White House did not return a request for comment. The State Department referred the Globe to a press briefing that did not answer the question at hand.

As ranking member and then chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez held power over the aid that flows to other countries, including the ability to place holds on weapons sales they object to. The indictment alleges Menendez accepted bribes from the three businessmen, who are also charged in the case, and used his power to benefit them and Egypt.

“Tell Will I am going to sign off on this sale to Egypt today,” he texted his wife, Nadine, in 2018, the year they began dating, referring to one of the businessmen she had introduced him to who was allegedly part of the bribery scheme. The “sale” referred to target practice rounds and tank ammunition, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say he also pressed the country’s case in an international dispute over a dam, after a private meeting with an Egyptian official, and that he intervened with the US Agriculture Department to protect a lucrative monopoly that one of the businessmen allegedly bribing him had won from the government of Egypt.

The allegations have left experts deeply alarmed.

“When you step back and just look at the history of the United States, the fear of foreign corruption was foundational for the framers,” said Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

It has also given more fuel to critics of El-Sisi’s government, and the way the United States supports it.

“Americans have cared when US adversaries were potentially meddling in the US political system,” said Seth Binder of the Project on Middle East Democracy. “But for a US partner to do it, it’s almost more egregious.”

In a defiant press conference Monday, Menendez presented himself as a critic of Egypt, who had personally placed holds on foreign military sales, funding to Egypt and directly challenged El-Sisi.

As the allegations have sunk in, they have shocked Democrats who have worked to hold Egypt accountable for its human rights offenses.

The Foreign Relations Committee’s approach to Egypt could be about to shift, since Cardin, the new chair, is among those lawmakers who called on the Biden administration to withhold conditional aid to Egypt this year (Menendez did not join that call).

The Biden administration withheld just $85 million of its aid to Egypt in 2023 — less than in 2022 and 2021, when it withheld $130 million. Murphy has called for the committee to see if there is anything it can do to pause the flow of those dollars until it learns more about Egypt’s activities.

Cook, however, is not anticipating a fundamental shift in the US-Egypt relationship, despite the tawdry accusations.

“The revelations in the Menendez indictment may sow more mistrust, but the administration is unlikely to let us affect ties because the Egyptians can be useful in Gaza and because Washington wants to outmaneuver China and Russia in the Middle East,” he said.





