How to watch tonight’s second Republican debate

Moderators — including Fox News Channel anchor Dana Perino, Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney, and Univision anchor Ilia Calderón — have said they may ask questions about leadership styles, inflation, and the United Auto Workers strike, according to the Los Angeles Daily News .

The GOP debate, from 9 p.m.-11 p.m., will be held at the Ronald Regan presidential library and will air on Fox Business Network and on the Fox News Channel. Univision will air a Spanish-language feed.

After eight Republican presidential hopefuls crowded the stage in Milwaukee last month, only seven candidates are scheduled to appear at Wednesday’s second Republican debate in Simi Valley, Calif.

If I don’t have cable, how can I watch the debate?

For viewers without cable, the debate will also be carried online on the Fox News website and on Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service. It will also be available for streaming on Rumble. The video-sharing service, a favorite of conservatives, will livestream the debate in place of the Fox YouTube channel, a change that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said was a decision to get “away from Big Tech,” the Associated Press reported.

Who will be there?

Former President Donald Trump, who leads the Republican field despite facing an array of criminal charges, has refused to attend the debates. Instead, he’s expected to visit striking auto workers in Michigan. President Biden, who won the endorsement of the United Auto Workers Union in 2020, joined the picket lines in Michigan on Tuesday.

The candidates who qualified for this second Republican debate include Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas who participated in last month’s debate, did not qualify and will not be present on the Simi Valley stage.

The third Republican presidential primary debate is scheduled to be held in Miami in November, though the RNC has not yet confirmed other details.





