Chance at hand for Catholic Church to expand leading role for women

I applaud her willingness to promote her concerns and I hope that the upcoming Global Synod on Synodality will result in a recognition of the need for women in the renewal of the church as a healing presence.

I read with interest the Sept. 22 op-ed by Kelly Meraw about her interest in serving the Catholic Church and in a path for women in the ministry ( “A daring hope for Catholic women” ).

It is time, however, to go well beyond the very modest results Meraw is seeking. It is time for the Catholic Church to recognize the need for women to assume their rightful position in the church and to provide equal status for men and women in performing their duties as priests, monsignors, bishops, cardinals, and yes, even beyond.

This is not a daring hope. It is a necessity.

David Keaney

West Springfield





‘The church missed its chance with my sister’

I see the Catholic Church is getting together for the Global Synod on Synodality. If they could make the decision to ordain women, they might inject some much-needed life into the church. If the church had ordained women in the 1980s, we would have a new and better church today.

My sister, a nun, was a truly holy woman. She was educated , nonjudgmental, and competent. She and others like her would have made excellent priests. But the church missed its chance and remains the same male-led institution it has always been.

Eileen Padua

Dorchester