Spineless speaker, feckless far-right bloc drive US toward shutdown

The contempt for the orderly and responsible functioning of government, shamelessly demonstrated by House Republicans and their leader, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has consequences that extend far beyond the halls of Congress (“Shutdown would have impacts throughout region,” Page A1, Sept. 26).

From its inception in January, the current Republican-controlled House, with its razor-thin but obstructive majority, has had a solidly negative agenda under the precarious leadership of McCarthy. The speaker’s actions have been dictated by a far-right bloc and almost certainly by former president Donald Trump, to whom McCarthy’s loyalty seems to remain unwavering.

In the midst of this dysfunction, the American people remain powerless as a government shutdown looms and a defense spending bill — traditionally bipartisan and automatically passed — is stalled by GOP infighting.