T near-misses ‘unacceptable’? Then why do we keep seeing them?

Re “Healey laments another T close call” (Metro, Sept. 21): All due respect to Governor Maura Healey, but to say that the most recent incident is “unacceptable” is just silly. Obviously it is acceptable to someone whose opinion matters, or these incidents would not keep repeating. The latest involved a Red Line train blowing by a work zone despite a flagger’s warning.

In industry, when maintenance work is being done, there are lock-out/tag-out procedures that, when followed, protect workers from electrical, chemical, and other hazards. At the last place I worked, these procedures were strictly followed by everyone who wished to continue working there. If the procedures were not followed and an injury or near miss occurred, the responsible employee was dismissed. Help in complying with the procedures was always available, and you were encouraged to ask. There was never any pressure to rush through those procedures, but there was never any excuse for not following them. That was part of everyone’s job.