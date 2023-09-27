Despite the so-called “newsroom reckoning” of 2020, racist narratives, problematic framing and formulaic approaches to covering communities of color still persist in mainstream media. We need to change the narrative, and we need to do it now.

To address this, The Emancipator hosted our first Racial Reporting Convening, bringing together an incredible group of race and ethnicity reporters, columnists, producers, newsroom managers, and journalism professors from across the country.