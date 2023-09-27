10 high school football games to watch and Nate Weitzer’s picks for Week 4

League play begins in earnest this week with key matchups across the state. Below we highlight a couple of conference games between teams that have started 3-0, or 2-1, against tough nonleague competition, setting the stage for high-stakes rivalry bouts.
The most intriguing nonleague matchup Friday night might be No. 6 Everett (2-1) hosting No. 18 BC High (3-0) after the Eagles worked their way into the Globe’s Top 20 poll.
A number of perennial contenders enter league play winless, including Marblehead, Chelmsford, and Reading. Peabody (3-0) hosts Marblehead with eyes on Northeastern Conference supremacy, North Andover (2-0) welcomes Chelmsford in a matchup of the new MVC II division, and Woburn (2-1) looks to ride record-setting back Bryan Ferreira at Reading.
We enter the second week of play in the Independent School League (ISL) this weekend, with Lawrence Academy, St. Sebastian’s, BB&N, and Thayer coming off strong openers. Tabor Academy flashed potential Saturday under new coach Jeff Moore.
Week 4 primer
Andover at Methuen: These teams were both 4-0 when they met last October with huge MVC title implications. Andover (3-0) is looking for another road win in this rivalry with Methuen (2-1) eyeing revenge. Pick: ANDOVER.
BC High at Everett: This matchup will tell us more than the current records for the Eagles (3-0) and Crimson Tide (2-1) as they both look to hit their midseason stride. Pick: EVERETT.
Xaverian at Central Catholic: The Raiders (0-3) are reeling with junior quarterback Blake Hebert injured. Coming off a close loss to Springfield Central, the Hawks (2-1) aim to bounce back on the road. Pick: XAVERIAN.
North Attleborough at Franklin: Just like last year, the Panthers (2-1) are looking to rebound from a nonleague loss to Duxbury when they open league play against the Red Rocketeers (2-1). Pick: FRANKLIN.
Abington at Norwell: Undefeated South Shore League contenders clash to begin league play. Norwell topped Abington, 32-15, to end the regular season last October. Pick: ABINGTON.
Hanover at Plymouth South: The Hawks (3-0) have been a juggernaut so far and while the Panthers (2-1) are coming off their first loss, All-Scholastic tailback Casious Johnson can help them keep pace in a Patriot League showdown. Pick: HANOVER.
St. Mary’s at Bishop Fenwick: While they’re ineligible for postseason play, the Crusaders (3-0) are flexing their strength in the regular season. They can pile onto the Spartans (2-1) after St. Mary’s absorbed a 30-0 loss at Feehan last Friday. Pick: BISHOP FENWICK.
Dennis-Yarmouth at Barnstable: Junior quarterback Jayden Barber has led the Dolphins (3-0) to a couple of high-scoring victories, but can their defense hold up against the Red Hawks (4-0) and their rushing attack. Pick: BARNSTABLE.
Cardinal Spellman at Cathedral: Co-coaches Ryan Donovan and Jequan Johnson have kept the Cardinals (3-0) rolling after they made a run to the D6 state semifinals last season. Cathedral (2-0) welcomes their CCL foes for a Saturday morning (11 a.m.) kickoff at Carter Playground. Pick: CARDINAL SPELLMAN.
Milton Academy at Lawrence Academy: Lawrence returned a ton of depth across the offensive line along with senior quarterback Michael Landolfi and wide receiver Jovon Mobley, making them early favorites in the ISL. Pick: LAWRENCE ACADEMY.