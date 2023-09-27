Dorothy Montgomery, mother of Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, passes away

The team released a statement that read: “The Boston Bruins extend our sincerest condolences to Jim Montgomery and the entire Montgomery family on the recent passing of his mother, Dorothy.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will be away from the team until Sunday after the passing of his mother, Dorothy, in Montreal.

During his acceptance speech for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in June, Montgomery mentioned his mother as part of his support system.

“I cannot do it without my family. I’ve got my 91-year-old mom sitting at home watching in the living room in Montreal right now. Love you, Dorothy,” the 54-year-old said.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.