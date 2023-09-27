EMass girls’ soccer: Unbeaten, and with a draw, Bishop Feehan stays atop the Globe’s Top 20

Despite a competitive draw with Notre Dame (Hingham), Bishop Feehan holds onto the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll. The Shamrocks boast an eye-popping 39-1 goal differential through seven games.

Hopkinton and Dual County League power Acton-Boxborough follow just behind, courtesy of unblemished starts. Winchester joins the top 10 — talented senior goaltender Reagan Murphy has helped the Red & Black concede just one tally through five games.

Norwell, following an impressive 3-0 victory over Cohasset, and a 2-0 blanking of NDA, enters the poll. Newton North and Concord Carlisle also join the the poll for the first time. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.