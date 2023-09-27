EMass girls’ soccer: Unbeaten, and with a draw, Bishop Feehan stays atop the Globe’s Top 20

Despite a competitive draw with Notre Dame (Hingham), Bishop Feehan holds onto the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll. The Shamrocks boast an eye-popping 39-1 goal differential through seven games.
Hopkinton and Dual County League power Acton-Boxborough follow just behind, courtesy of unblemished starts. Winchester joins the top 10 — talented senior goaltender Reagan Murphy has helped the Red & Black concede just one tally through five games.
Norwell, following an impressive 3-0 victory over Cohasset, and a 2-0 blanking of NDA, enters the poll. Newton North and Concord Carlisle also join the the poll for the first time. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll
The Globe poll as of Sept. 27, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Bishop Feehan (6-0-1)
2. Hopkinton (8-0-0)
3. Acton-Boxborough (4-0-0)
4. Natick (3-1-1)
5. King Philip (6-1-0)
6. Franklin (5-1-0)
7.Hanover (7-0-0)
8. Notre Dame-H (5-2-1)
9. Brookline (3-2-0)
10. Winchester (5-0-0)
11. Norwell (7-1-0)
12. Masconomet (6-0-1)
13. Oliver Ames (4-2-0)
14. Dover-Sherborn (5-1-0)
15. Mansfield (5-1-0)
16. Hingham (3-2-0)
17. Newton North (3-0-2)
18. Wellesley (3-3-0)
19. Concord-Carlisle (4-0-0)
20. Central Catholic (5-1-1)
