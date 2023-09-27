scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HS GIRLS' SOCCER | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ soccer: With a 9-goal week, and three Hanover wins, Sophia Foley headlines Players of the Week

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated September 27, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Returning Globe All-Scholastic Sophia Foley (15) powered Hanover to three wins with nine goals last week.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Bella Carroll, Lynnfield –– The junior was instrumental in Cape Ann wins over North Reading (2-1) and Pentucket (2-1), scoring three of the Pioneers’ four goals, with two in the latter game.

Karah Deveau, Monomoy –– The senior from Harwich helped the Sharks achieve a 2-0-1 mark, with a goal and an assist in a 4-0 Cape & Islands League win over Dennis-Yarmouth and a pair of goals in a 4-0 league victory against Barnstable.

Sophia Foley, Hanover –– The senior forward posted nine goals in a three-game stretch. Foley scored twice in a pair of 5-0 Patriot League wins over Silver Lake and Pembroke, then rifled in five more in a 6-1 win over North Quincy.

Emma Pero, Cardinal Spellman –– In a 5-1 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang, the senior scored four goals in a 5-1 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Stang. Pero added three goals in a 6-2 league victory against Bishop Fenwick.

Georgia Prouty, Danvers — With six goals and seven assists in three wins, the junior committed to Boston University raised her season totals to 13 goals and 12 assists, capped with a 3-goal, 2-assist effort in a 9-1 win over Bishop Fenwick.

Aoife Tykulsky, Newburyport — The sophomore forward tallied twice in a 5-1 victory over Essex Tech, followed by the lone goal in a 1-0 win over North Reading.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

