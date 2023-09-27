EMass girls’ soccer: With a 9-goal week, and three Hanover wins, Sophia Foley headlines Players of the Week

Karah Deveau, Monomoy –– The senior from Harwich helped the Sharks achieve a 2-0-1 mark, with a goal and an assist in a 4-0 Cape & Islands League win over Dennis-Yarmouth and a pair of goals in a 4-0 league victory against Barnstable.

Bella Carroll, Lynnfield –– The junior was instrumental in Cape Ann wins over North Reading (2-1) and Pentucket (2-1), scoring three of the Pioneers’ four goals, with two in the latter game.

Returning Globe All-Scholastic Sophia Foley (15) powered Hanover to three wins with nine goals last week.

Sophia Foley, Hanover –– The senior forward posted nine goals in a three-game stretch. Foley scored twice in a pair of 5-0 Patriot League wins over Silver Lake and Pembroke, then rifled in five more in a 6-1 win over North Quincy.

Advertisement

Emma Pero, Cardinal Spellman –– In a 5-1 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang, the senior scored four goals in a 5-1 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Stang. Pero added three goals in a 6-2 league victory against Bishop Fenwick.

Georgia Prouty, Danvers — With six goals and seven assists in three wins, the junior committed to Boston University raised her season totals to 13 goals and 12 assists, capped with a 3-goal, 2-assist effort in a 9-1 win over Bishop Fenwick.

Aoife Tykulsky, Newburyport — The sophomore forward tallied twice in a 5-1 victory over Essex Tech, followed by the lone goal in a 1-0 win over North Reading.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.