Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a ‘surprise’ planned for Ezekiel Elliott’s return to Dallas

So far, details about what the surprise will be are scant.

Elliott played seven seasons in Dallas before the team cut him in March. The Patriots signed the running back as a free agent in August.

“I don’t want to blow a surprise,” the Cowboys owner said during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, a Dallas-Forth Worth radio station. “And that’s a good enough answer for you.”

Elliott made three Pro Bowls and won two rushing titles with the Cowboys. He rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie in 2016, finishing third in the MVP voting for that season.

“I know this, seeing him up close and personal, as far as a back that an opposing team hates to tackle, he’s at the top of the list,” Jones said. “[Earl] Campbell of the Houston Oilers seems to have that but man, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players.

“So I’ll always remember that, I’ll remember his positiveness. He has the perfect mentality to play this game and be a pro.”

Jones also praised Elliott’s impact on the locker room during his time in Dallas.

“I know that he was one of the best teammates that I’ve had the privilege of seeing on the Cowboys,” Jones said. “For his team, he was inspirational. He was inspirational before the games, his practice habits were off the charts. He just would basically practice as though every play was for all the marbles.

“He had very unique skills as a running back, and boy, he could lower that pad and lower that center of gravity.”

