Like the Red Sox, Brayan Bello and Justin Turner are struggling to the finish line, and Wednesday’s home finale was the latest example

Brayan Bello had just left a 95-mile-per-hour, four-seam fastball up in the zone that Isaac Paredes touched for a two-run shot, the second homer off Bello on the night. Bello, with his club trailing, 5-0, issued a walk after back-to-back outs, bringing manager Alex Cora to the mound. But it was Justin Turner who Cora pulled from the game, not Bello.

It was a scene that has become all too familiar in the second half of the season for a 24-year-old righthander who had to scratch and claw his way to the finish line, with adversity winning most of the bouts.

His glove sat on top of his hip when he saw the ball sail into the Monster seats in the sixth inning of Wednesday night’s 5-0 loss to the Rays.

Advertisement

The sparse crowd at Fenway for the Red Sox’ last home game of 2023 displayed their appreciation for Turner with a warm ovation. On one hand, you had the veteran Turner, limping to the finish on a bad heel and seeing his numbers take the brunt of it. On the other was the youngster Bello, trying to complete his on a high note, but battling through defeat after spending much of the season as the team’s ace.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

For most of the year, Turner and Bello were the heartbeat to their respective gigs. Turner, an assassin at the plate. And Bello, a fiery starter who constituted not just promise but product.

At the end of August, Turner was hitting .287/.357/.488 with an .845 OPS on the season. But the heel injury that the (mainly) designated hitter suffered at the start of August became apparent with each stride he made on the bases, and every swing he took at the dish. His numbers plummeted in September, as he batted .207 in his first 21 games this month. And following an 0 for 2 Wednesday against Rays ace Tyler Glasnow that included two strikeouts, Turner’s OPS fell below .800 (.799) for the first time since June 30.

Advertisement

Bello had a 3.04 ERA in 14 starts prior to the All-Star break, but he hit a wall once the Midsummer Classic reached the backdrop, posting a 5.32 ERA in 13 starts before Wednesday.

Much of the weight of the offense landed on Turner’s shoulders this season. His .335 batting average with runners in scoring position indicated just how important he was. Even though Rafael Devers, on paper, had the better season, Turner brought value to the club when it mattered most.

Even though Bello’s 4.27 ERA to end the season won’t settle in the minds of the Red Sox fans as a triumph, in some regard it should be. Bello carried an ERA below 4.00 after 19 of his 28 starts. Despite his poor second half, Bello’s ERA stood at 3.71 on the year until the Rangers hit him with an avalanche of eight runs in just three innings.

The growing pains and wear and tear hit Bello hard.

The Red Sox collected just three hits on Thursday night. They finished 39-42 at home. They will miss the playoffs again.

The season is a failure.

Yet Turner and Bello kept them in it. At least until Turner’s body failed him, and Bello’s youth and lack of experience did the same.

Advertisement

But Cora shook Turner’s hand as he walked off the field — gingerly.

Then, Bello struck out Christian Bethancourt, to end the inning and his season. Through the bumps and bruises, his season was complete.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.