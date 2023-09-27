Orioles close in on AL East title

BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, Grayson Rodriguez pitched into the sixth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles lowered their magic number to one in the American League East with a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

The Orioles would have clinched the division with a victory and a loss by second-place Tampa Bay, but the Rays won, 5-0, in Boston. Baltimore will try for its first AL East crown since 2014 on Thursday night when the Red Sox arrive for a four-game series at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (99-59) extended their winning streak to four and reached their highest victory total since going 100-62 in 1980.