Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he’ll be back in 2024

Cora has one year left on his contract, but the Sox have underperformed the last two seasons with him at the helm, finishing last in the American League East both times.

“I’ll be here next year,” Cora said before the series finale against the Rays, also the Sox’ final game at Fenway Park this season.

The pitching, while more a product of roster construction, left much to be desired. The defense was horrific, too, posting minus-24 in defensive runs saved (sixth-worst in the majors) entering Wednesday.

Defense, Cora’s calling card as a player during a 14-year major league career, will be an area the Sox will look address at spring training.

“We will do more work at JetBlue inside the stadium,” said Cora. “I took that note like two months ago. When we go to spring training, we do a lot of stuff on the back fields, do more in the stadium — base running-wise, defensively. I know as far as the schedule, [it makes it] a little bit tough, but this is tougher. We have to sacrifice a few things for the benefit of the group, and I think we’ll do more at the stadium than any other years I’ve been here.”

Cora said he’s not sure about the status of his staff heading into next year, noting that most have a year left on their deals, too. But team president Sam Kennedy acknowledged during the press conference after Chaim Bloom was relieved of his duties that the coaching staff needed to be better, too.

The Sox, who came into Wednesday’s game 39-41 at home, have cemented a losing record at Fenway. Cora said his club’s sloppy play didn’t help at Fenway, where the outfield dimensions and angles aren’t friendly. That extends to other parts of the game, as well.”

“One of the things about this place, that we have to take advantage of, besides the defensive part of it, we have to be good with balls off the wall, with the angles, we have to be on point. We play 81 games here and then we play a handful of games at JetBlue,” said Cora. “So defensively, we have to take advantage of this. Running the bases, we have to take advantage of, too. Scoring from first with balls off the wall, understanding the angles and everything that comes into it offensively. I’ve seen a pattern. We haven’t hit too many balls off the wall, especially lefthanded hitters.

“We talked about [Rafael Devers] for a while there. I think Triston [Casas] was very pull-happy throughout the season until after the All-Star break. Masataka [Yoshida], I think took advantage of it. [Alex Verdugo] did not. Did not. Our lefthanded hitters, that’s quote-unquote heaven for them, right?. We have to be on point here. This is our stadium This is a unique stadium, so we have to take advantage of that.”

Devers sits

Devers didn’t play Wednesday, after he was seen flexing his hand during Tuesday night’s game.

“Yeah, battled through a few things. He texted me [Tuesday] night, kind of like, I’m grinding. I’m like, ‘OK, we’ll give you tomorrow.’ We’ll see where he’s at in Baltimore,” said Cora. “It sucks because he really wanted to play here. Last game, you know, and obviously making a commitment with his contract. Kind of like, at least play a few innings. We’ve got to be smart, too. So we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then we’ll go over the weekend.”

Pitching plans

The Red Sox open a four-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards on Thursday night. Chris Sale will take the ball in the first game vs. Dean Kremer. Nick Pivetta has Friday’s start against John Means. Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck will make the final two starts of the season for the Sox.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.