Game 158: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

“Sweet Caroline” will ring around Fenway Park for the last time in 2023 on Wednesday when the Red Sox host the Rays for their final home game of the season.

Brayan Bello got knocked around by the Rangers last Wednesday. Fortunately for Bello, who has struggled far more in day games this season, the sun will be setting as he takes the ball against the Rays for the final start of what has been an impressive sophomore season.

Towering Rays righty Tyler Glasnow has made a strong return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 3.68 ERA in 20 starts — more games than he’s started in his entire career thus far — as part of Tampa Bay’s seemingly endless stockpile of arms. Glasnow has dominated the Red Sox this season, allowing just two earned runs in 11 ⅓ innings, including a 14-strikeout performance against Boston on Sept. 6.