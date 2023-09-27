Game 158: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

“Sweet Caroline” will ring around Fenway Park for the last time in 2023 on Wednesday when the Red Sox host the Rays for their final home game of the season.
Brayan Bello got knocked around by the Rangers last Wednesday. Fortunately for Bello, who has struggled far more in day games this season, the sun will be setting as he takes the ball against the Rays for the final start of what has been an impressive sophomore season.
Towering Rays righty Tyler Glasnow has made a strong return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 3.68 ERA in 20 starts — more games than he’s started in his entire career thus far — as part of Tampa Bay’s seemingly endless stockpile of arms. Glasnow has dominated the Red Sox this season, allowing just two earned runs in 11 ⅓ innings, including a 14-strikeout performance against Boston on Sept. 6.
Lineups
RAYS (96-62): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (9-7, 3.68 ERA)
RED SOX (76-81): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (12-10, 4.11 ERA)
Time: 6:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Bello: Jonathan Aranda 2-4, Randy Arozarena 1-6, Osleivis Basabe 0-2, Christian Bethancourt 0-2, Yandy Díaz 5-7, Josh Lowe 4-11, Manuel Margot 1-3, Isaac Paredes 0-2, Harold Ramírez 1-3, Raimel Tapia 3-3, Taylor Walls 0-6
Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Wilyer Abreu 0-3, Rafael Devers 7-21, Adam Duvall 2-14, Reese McGuire 2-10, Pablo Reyes 0-2, Trevor Story 0-1, Justin Turner 0-3, Enmanuel Valdez 2-4, Alex Verdugo 2-15, Connor Wong 1-4, Masataka Yoshida 1-5
Stat of the day: The Rays have won 10 of 12 games against the Sox this season.
Notes: Bello allowed a career-high eight earned runs in three innings last Wednesday at Texas after six-start stretch allowing three earned runs or fewer in each ... He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in four career starts against Tampa Bay ... The Red Sox are now four games behind the Yankees at the bottom of the AL East ... Boston is 9-18 in 27 home games since the start of August, after posting MLB’s best home record during July (9-2) .. Glasnow is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since July and has an 8.22 ERA over his last three starts after a 2.30 mark in the previous 12 ... The Rays have logged at least 12 hits in three consecutive games ... The Rays still trail the Orioles by 2 ½ games in the division.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.