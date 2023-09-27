Rob Manfred hopes MLB owners will vote in November on A’s proposed move to Las Vegas

Since the Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers for 1972, the only team to relocate was the Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

Manfred discussed the timetable Wednesday during an interview with the Associated Press discussing 2023 attendance. Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia from 1901-54, moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons, and arrived in Oakland for 1968.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred hopes owners will hold a vote on the Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas when they meet Nov. 14-16 in Arlington, Texas.

The A’s said in April they planned to move to a ballpark to be constructed in Las Vegas and agreed the following month with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public financing in June in legislation signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo. The A’s then started the process of applying to MLB for relocation, a plan being considered by an owners’ committee chaired by Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio and that includes Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Royals CEO John Sherman.

The committee will evaluate the team’s application, define the new operating territory and television territory, then make a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The council formulates a recommendation to all 30 clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

The A’s entered Wednesday a major league-worst 48-109, their most losses since moving to Oakland. They drew 832,352 to the Coliseum this season, the fewest among the 30 teams. Their average of 10,276 was just over one-third the big league average,

The A’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. A new ballpark in Las Vegas is not likely to open until 2028 at the earliest and the team has not said where it intends to play until a new stadium opens.

Francona’s ride stolen — again

Terry Francona won’t be riding off on his beloved scooter after all.

Just hours before his final home game as manager of the Guardians, Francona revealed that the motorized scooter he has ridden to and from Progressive Field for the past several seasons was stolen for the second time.

“The hog has been officially put on ice,” Francona said before Wednesday night’s game against the Reds. “It got stolen again, but this time they stripped it.”

Francona said the two-wheeled vehicle was taken about 10 days ago. It was stolen in January but recovered by police.

“Been in mourning,” he said. “They got it in the clubhouse under a blanket. Looks like they took a baseball bat to it.”

The 64-year-old rented an electric scooter over the weekend, but the ride wasn’t the same. He hit a pothole and crashed.

“I went over the handlebars,” he said, “I mean over. It’s amazing how much you can see of your life in that moment.”

Phillies set rotation

The Phillies will turn to their top two pitchers to open the postseason, with Zack Wheeler getting the Game 1 nod Tuesday in the National League Wild Card Series opener and Aaron Nola starting Game 2 the following day. The Phillies clinched the top wild-card seed with a win over the Pirates on Tuesday and have four more games to give starters rest and tinker with the pitching staff. Manager Rob Thomson did not announce a Game 3 starter in the best-of-three series but lefthander Ranger Suarez could get the nod. The Phillies don’t know their opponent for a series to be played entirely at Citizens Bank Park . . . Mets owner Steven Cohen apologized to the Marlins for the circumstances that led to Tuesday night’s series opener at Citi Field between the teams getting washed out. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, affecting Miami’s pitching plans in the final days of a heated playoff race and angering team officials, according to a report by The Athletic. “Our sincere apologies to the Marlins and their fans for having to postpone last night’s game,” Cohen posted Wednesday. “We know how important this series is to the Marlins and every effort was made to get the field playable.” The infield at Citi Field wasn’t covered with a tarp for at least some portion of last weekend, when rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia began pelting New York for four straight days. The tarp was on the field Tuesday, but when showers finally subsided in the late afternoon and the tarp was removed, the field was soggy. Members of the Mets’ grounds crew worked for about three hours attempting to dry and smooth the infield and get the surface in playing shape, to no avail . . . Rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched shutout ball for the second time in three starts, and the Diamondbacks moved closer to a National League wild-card berth by beating the White Sox, 3-0, in Chicago for their eighth win in 10 games. Corbin Carroll hit a two-run double in a three-run third, giving the rookie 76 RBIs, and Tommy Pham had an RBI single for the Diamondbacks.