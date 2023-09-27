Terry Francona’s beloved scooter stolen for the second time

CLEVELAND — Terry Francona won’t be riding off on his beloved scooter after all.

Just hours before his final home game as manager of the Cleveland Guardians, Francona revealed that the motorized scooter he has ridden to and from Progressive Field for the past several seasons was stolen for the second time.

“The hog has been officially put on ice,” Francona said before Wednesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. “It got stolen again, but this time they stripped it.”