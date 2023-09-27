Terry Francona’s beloved scooter stolen for the second time

CLEVELAND — Terry Francona won’t be riding off on his beloved scooter after all.
Just hours before his final home game as manager of the Cleveland Guardians, Francona revealed that the motorized scooter he has ridden to and from Progressive Field for the past several seasons was stolen for the second time.
“The hog has been officially put on ice,” Francona said before Wednesday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. “It got stolen again, but this time they stripped it.”
Francona said the two-wheeled vehicle was taken about 10 days ago. It was stolen in January but recovered by police.
“Been in mourning,” he said. “They got it in the clubhouse under a blanket. Looks like they took a baseball bat to it.”
Advertisement
The 64-year-old rented an electric scooter over the weekend, but the ride wasn’t the same. He hit a pothole and crashed.
“I went over the handlebars,” he said, “I mean over. It’s amazing how much you can see of your life in that moment.”